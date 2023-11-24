Best Gaming Gifts to Buy on Black Friday 2023

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

It’s the best time of the year for gaming! The holiday season is host to not only the biggest console and PC releases of the calendar year, but it is also a great time to catch up on the games you didn’t get to play months ago. And if you’re a collector, it’s also the perfect time to add to plenty of gaming collectibles to your collection, from fancy posters to statues to those hard-to-find retro cartridges you’ve always wanted to stick into your SNES.

With help from eBay, we’ve picked the must-have gaming gifts you need to snatch up this holiday…

Limited Edition Spider-Man Displate Poster

First up is one of the best games of the year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This sweet metal poster from the folks over at Displate is one way to celebrate Spidey’s return to consoles. This poster can attach easily to your wall without any additional tools.