The Definitive Collector’s Guide to Marvel Trading Cards Through the Years

And because this stuff rocked, these early sets—especially the Series 1 cards from 1990—have greatly increased in value. A gem mint Captain America Series 1 card will set you back $100+, and it might actually be a steal. A few have gone for four figures at auction. A mint Venom could fetch four times that. And the value of the hologram cards continue to soar. The set had 167 normal finish cards and five special holographic cards: Cosmic Spider-Man; Magneto; Silver Surfer; Peter Parker vs. Norman Osborn; and Wolverine. A hologram 7.0 grade Wolverine—decidedly not mint, though not too beat up—will still run you upwards of $65.

The Lows of the ‘90s

Let’s be clear: at no point have these cards ever had an actual, across-the-board downturn in quality. Marvel would frequently commission artwork from folks working on the comics to draw pinups that would be turned into these cards. So you would see Jim Lee’s X-Men team or Andy Kubert drawing Sabretooth. You also had, for the first time, the Hildebrandt brothers commissioned to paint artwork for the Marvel Masterpieces series of cards, and some of these cards are gorgeous.

BUT! Cards were not immune to the excesses of ‘90s comic culture. So the gimmicks came, and when they were bad, they were really bad.

Case in point: Spring Break 1995. Not the MTV Beach House celebrating the event. The X-Men cards celebrating the event. The Marvel Swimsuit Editions of the 1990s have been the subject of a deservedly large amount of ridicule over the years. And just as there is no logical reason for a book full of pinups of Gambit in a bikini bottom playing beach volleyball, there is also no reason for a card of Wolverine grilling sausages with his claws. Perhaps it’s not terribly surprising that you mostly can’t give these cards away. But they’d be amazing conversation pieces framed and on the wall—if you’re willing to go for it.

The Future

The ‘90s were fun and silly for trading cards, but recent years have seen them get interesting. Cards can do a lot of the same things that comics can do artistically, but because they’re small and cardboard, and not flimsy stapled pieces of paper, they can also try some interesting stuff—case in point: a ground floor buy in Upper Deck’s 2021 Galactus card. With the Fantastic Four on their way into the MCU, it’s only a matter of time before Galactus the Devourer makes his way to the big screen, which should drive up the value of any and all memorabilia associated with him. But this card is great for a much different reason.

Galactus was created by the greatest comic artist ever to work: Jack Kirby. He and Stan Lee introduced Galactus early in the Fantastic Four comics, and Kirby’s design was amazing. This giant was shimmering with power, Kirby crackle everywhere. Seeing him on page was intimidating and awe-inspiring. The foiling on this card feels like it was designed to give a similar effect—this is a being of immense cosmic power, and his look matches that.