The Expert’s Guide to Grading Comics

The gold standard in certifying a comic book’s quality is the grading system through Certified Guaranty Company, better known as CGC. Led by President Matt Nelson, CGC provides clients with a numbered grading system based on the condition of a submitted comic book while protecting it in a hard plastic case, or slab. Since launching in 2000, CGC has graded over 5 million comic books and isn’t slowing down, with the company now a major staple within the comic book industry and collectors’ market and the world’s largest grader of comic books and has expanded into grading other highly sought-after collectibles.

Nelson visited the Den of Geek studio, powered by eBay Collectibles, at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to offer advice on collectors looking to get their comics graded and the value that CGC grading carries in the collectors community. Nelson noted that the CGC grade certifies the value and authenticity of a comic right upfront, adds it to the company’s online registry, and places it in a gorgeous way for collectors to safely display their most prized comics.

Nelson directed those with major questions about how grades are achieved to The Official CGC Grading Guide for Grading Comics, published this past October. Running at nearly 400 pages, the guide explains the common types of defects and other quality considerations taken into account when CGC graders assess comics and how each directly affects a given score. Grades are delivered impartially, with CGC graders not taking collectors’ identities into account at all during the process to deliver the most empirically accurate grade on a 1-10 scale.

For those interested in getting an official CGC grade on their comics, CGC takes both submissions directly through their website and through authorized dealers. Those submitting comics to CGC directly have four different subscription tiers to choose from, each with its own perks and submission privileges. There is a free tier that allows subscribers access to CGC’s online resources, including the registry, chat boards, and free grader notes for submitted comics, with select submission privileges for grading.