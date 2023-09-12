The History of Jurassic Park in LEGO

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

Thirty years ago, moviegoers around the world left theaters stunned after witnessing one of the most revolutionary films in cinema history, Steven Speilberg’s Jurassic Park. Fast forward three decades and Jurassic Park has expanded beyond just the confines of a remote island off the coast of Costa Rica; it has blossomed into an empire. With six films, TV shows, iconic Universal Studios rides, massive merchandise tie-ins, and more, it’s safe to say Jurassic Park has established itself as one of the cornerstones of popular culture in the 21st century, and The LEGO Group has capitalized on its success. However, things haven’t always been smooth for the LEGO Jurassic Park theme. We’ve unearthed the history of these brick-built dinosaurs and some of the best LEGO products you can purchase on eBay at this very moment!

Here is the history of Jurassic Park through the lens of LEGO.

LEGO Studios & Jurassic Park III

Steven Spielberg Moviemaker Set

Our story begins with a theme obscure for even some hardcore LEGO fans: the short-lived line referred to as Studios. Released during the dawn of readily accessible video editing software, Studios encouraged LEGO fans to create their own films using LEGO bricks, providing them with the materials necessary, including a camera and CD (remember those?) with a program to stitch together their movies. The first ever Studios set, 1349, was sponsored by the director of Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg. Titled Steven Spielberg Moviemaker Set, the 442-piece product included various Jurassic Park-related items, such as a brick-built recreation of a T. rex foot and a figure of the full dinosaur. However, nowhere on the packaging does it mention that the set is based on Jurassic Park in particular.