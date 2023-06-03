Street Fighter 6 Has Perfected the Fighting Game Formula

With versus matches, you can also add commentary. It’s just a bell and/or whistle, but it’s such a clever addition that really enhances each fight. There’s a list of play-by-play and color analysts who you can mix and match, making each match feel like its own esports showcase.

Street Fighter 6 Roster Brings Quite a Bit of History to the Game But Little Actual Story

At release, there are 18 characters to choose from, up two from Street Fighter 5’s base roster of 16. It’s not the best starting lineup, but we all know Capcom will introduce many more characters to the experience in due time. Of the 18, we have the original eight playable fighters from Street Fighter II (Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Zangief), as well as later SF2 characters Cammy and Dee Jay. Juri, the breakout star of Street Fighter IV, is back, as is Luke, the final DLC entry for Street Fighter 5.

Four of the new characters are linked to heroes and villains from past Street Fighter games. Jamie is an underage drunken fighter who looks up to his cousins Yun and Yang. Kimberly is a stylish ninja who studies under Guy. Lily is a tiny Native American warrior who follows in the footsteps of the massive Thunder Hawk. Then there’s JP, a mysterious and corrupt businessman who wields Psycho Power, just like M. Bison. The last two characters are Manon, a model who mixes judo with ballet to wonderful results, and Marisa, a colossus of a woman who acts as a modern-day gladiator. They’re two of the highlights of this new blood.

There is an arcade mode, with nice impressive cutscenes, including intros, pre-boss battle scenes, and endings. Unfortunately, there’s little to enjoy when it comes to lore here. In fact, there is very little actual story in Street Fighter 6. There’s something about a fictional country called Nayshall where Ken was framed for a terrorist attack. Characters deal with Ken’s shattered reputation, the mysterious threat of JP, and the emptiness of a world where M. Bison is absolutely dead.

At first, I figured that this was going to lead to another attempt at a cinematic story mode down the line. Then I realized how…overall friendly the roster really is. Other than JP being a villain and Juri being a psychotic antihero, there really are no bad guys to mold a story around in Street Fighter 6. Instead, the game gives off the distinct feeling that the Street Fighter II cast are old friends meeting up at the high school reunion.

Street Fighter 6’s World Tour Mode Is a Franchise Highlight

But that all leads us to World Tour Mode. Capcom really figured themselves out with this addition. This single-player campaign feels like a modernized version of Mortal Kombat Deception’s Konquest mode, where the gullible Shujinko wandered various dimensions to learn to fight under different kombatants while playing out his own story.