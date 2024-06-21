Elden Ring DLC: Blackgaol Knight’s Weaknesses and How to Beat Shadow of the Erdtree’s Biggest Troll

While Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree offers you the freedom to go almost anywhere right away, many players find themselves quickly facing off against the Blackgaol Knight soon after they start the DLC. For many players, that will be very, very bad news.

If you do happen to find yourself facing off against this boss and are determined to beat him as soon as possible, then here is how you do it.

Where To Find Blackgaol Knight

The Blackgaol Knight can be found in the Western Nameless Mausoleum dungeon just Northwest of where you start Shadow of the Erdtree. You’ll find that dungeon on the map right here:

While this is likely one of the first bosses most players will encounter in the DLC, please note that it is a huge “troll” fight. Much like the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring, the Blackgaol Knight can be encountered long before most players will likely be able to beat him. If you can beat him early, though, you’ll find that he drops one of the most powerful weapons at this point in the game. However, you will likely have to acquire a few pieces of DLC gear and some DLC-specific stat upgrades before you can expect to survive this fight much less beat the knight.