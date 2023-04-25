How Panzer Dragoon Saga Became Gaming’s Greatest Lost RPG

As part of its sleeker design philosophy, the party is only made up of the mercenary Edge and his dragon. There is little inventory to manage, and most of the gameplay focuses on open-world exploration and the game’s unique combat system.

Encounters are random, and actions are governed by three gauges that charge in real-time. Wait for them all to charge, and you can deal more powerful attacks. At the same time, you can also move in four quadrants around enemies to gain better positioning and deal even more damage (though this will also stop the gauges from charging). Oh, and you can also morph your dragon to improve its attack or defense.

The combination of traditional RPG systems with the rail shooter gameplay of the first two Panzer Dragoon games was revolutionary for the time. There are times when Panzer Dragoon Saga feels like what might happen if a studio tried to release an epic RPG in arcades. It’s fast-paced, fun, yet epic in the traditional RPG sense. Again, this is an area where Saga was way ahead of its time, as it would still take several more years after its release before more JRPG studios began experimenting with such real-time combat options quite as successfully.

One downside of this type of Saga’s experimentation is that the game is somewhat unbalanced and can be very easy. You can quickly become overpowered. But how much of a dealbreaker that comes down to personal preference. This was an era of more difficult games. For some, Panzer Dragoon Saga‘s breeze felt nice.

With all of Sega’s hopes pinned on Panzer Dragoon Saga, Team Andromeda went to work pushing the finicky Saturn hardware to its absolute limits. The game was programmed completely from scratch with fully 3D worlds and voice acting, features that were practically unheard of in ‘90s RPGs. For some perspective, Grandia, which was widely considered to be the Saturn’s RPG killer app when it was released in Japan, was largely sprite-based. Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation had more polygons, but still relied on prerendered backgrounds for much of the game. And that series wouldn’t include voice acting until Final Fantasy X in 2001.

Saga’s graphics are accompanied by an absolutely beautiful and haunting soundtrack that really captures the mystery and desolation of the Panzer Dragoon universe. Give it a listen on YouTube. Even now, few RPGs feature a soundtrack this good. While the Saturn may have had its issues pushing out 3D graphics, the Saga soundtrack alone makes it clear that the console had no issues in the sound department.