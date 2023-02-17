Why the Best RPGs Let You Romance Your Companions

However, it’s difficult to pinpoint the first role-playing video game that intended to emphasize its players’ romantic options as a mechanic. Sure, the Leisure Suit Larry franchise was a thing way back in 1987, but that’s not the best example of the search for a relationship in a true RPG. Earlier JRPGs often used romance as a plot device, but those love connections weren’t always in the player’s control.

The earliest keystone in bringing dynamic romance options to video game RPGs seems to be 1992’s Treasures of the Savage Frontier (one of the last Dungeons & Dragons CRPGs in the “Gold Box” line). A simple bit of AI in that game’s code tracked your lead character’s gender and decisions as you played. One of two NPCs, the female Siulajia or male Jarbarkas, could fall in love with you and join your party based on the choices you made. Of course, Treasures of the Savage Frontier‘s greatest contribution in that area may be the ways it laid the groundwork for the real watershed moment in RPG romance: BioWare’s Baldur’s Gate series.

BioWare was a fledgling studio when Interplay set them loose on the Dungeons & Dragons license. Baldur’s Gate was certainly a technological accomplishment for such new developers, but it’s the game’s characters that resonated with fans most. From fan-favorite cameos from the likes of Drizzt Do’Urden to introducing parties to the now-legendary Minsc and Boo, gamers had dynamic reasons to care about keeping their party happy while they trudged towards their destiny. The value of being able to truly influence the relationship between you and your party members was a lesson that BioWare took to the next level when designing their follow-up, 2000’s Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn.

Baldur’s Gate II increased the stakes for the player’s character and their party members by making the outcomes of a good or evil-themed playthrough more distinct and dynamic. A big part of that approach involved being able to not just fall in love with your party members but form an intimate relationship with them that affected the game.

Baldur’s Gate II featured four potential lovers (three female and one male). Their romantic stories unlocked new lore, alterations to the ending of the game, and even bigger reasons to care about how you treated your digital companions. With love on the line, it was hard not to take the machinations of Bhaal personally.

That renewed focus on your party helped Baldur’s Gate II earn even higher critical acclaim than its predecessor (which already broke 90% approval ratings). It was an incredibly early version of what we now think of when we think of the ability to romance your companions in an RPG, but it clearly demonstrated that the relationships such games already expected us to form were only enhanced by the ability to take them to the next level. Of course, BioWare itself would soon take its ideas to the next level in ways that would rock the industry.