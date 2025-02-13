Avowed Is a Great Borderlands Game Role-Playing as a Fantasy RPG

In theory, you may be compelled to take certain actions because of your emotional connection to the story and certain characters. In practice, I don’t imagine that will be a problem. Avowed’s overall story is…fine. It’s just that so many of the individual interactions that make up that narrative are pretty dry. They’re rarely entertaining on their own merits, and there is little incentive to pay attention to them to make sure you make the right decisions when the opportunity comes up. So many decisions seem to lead to roughly the same places.

Avowed lacks much of the humor and the clever characters that often highlight other Obsidian RPGs. It’s a problem that diminishes the impact of main quests, side quests, and the many conversations you’ll have along the way. Even your companions’ stories feel surprisingly dull. Unless you are really into the minutia of this game’s lore, you too will likely find your eyes glazing over yet another conversation that hides its progression purpose behind layers of surprisingly dry dialogue.

Everything about Avowed passes the eye test for a proper RPG, but it all proves to be so thin. It’s bizarre to play a game where you are left to drown in an ocean of ultimately shallow RPG ideas. What should have been the aspects of Avowed that amplified the satisfying looting and build experiments at the heart of this game often slow it to a crawl and leave you wanting for the more substantial experience they only hint at.

Avowed Feels Like an Accidental Borderlands Game That Fell Short of Something Greater

Avowed throws a curveball at anyone who tries to analyze a work on the merits of its creator’s intent. If you’re going to argue for or against something, you have to build that argument based on what that thing is fundamentally trying to accomplish. The problem here is that it’s not entirely clear if this is what Avowed was meant to be or what remained when all of the ideas that went into the game finally came together.

Avowed will certainly disappoint those who expect it to be a Skyrim-like adventure, but it was never really pitched that way. If you try to judge it as the fantasy RPG you presume it intended to be, you’ll likely find its narrative, writing, and more substantial role-playing decisions fall well short of expectations.

Yet, for me, Avowed ends up being the last thing anyone expected it to be: a pretty great Borderlands game. When you’re roaming the world, hunting for loot, experimenting with your character build, and using enemies as target dummies for your power fantasy, it offers an experience that is somewhat simple, certainly unexpected, yet very satisfying.