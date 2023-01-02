Why Morrowind Is Still The Best Fantasy World in Gaming

But the opposite end of the spectrum can often be just as dangerous. An entirely unique fantasy world that feels alien and strange often requires many explanations. A player knows what a dwarf is and why a dragon might be a problem, but you’ll need to do some serious work to explain why players might want to help a village being menaced by some galactic terror that apparently defies conventional explanation.

Of course, there is the option to take pre-established fantasy elements and slap new names on them. In the wrong hands, that approach can be about as effective as putting flames on an old Volkswagen. However, that same technique can yield a “best of both worlds” result that entices us with a sense of familiarity and belonging while twisting certain cliches just enough to promote the thrilling sensation of the new. The difference comes down to the strength of a vision and the talent needed to make that vision come to life.

Thankfully, Morrowind benefits from both that vision and that talent. In its own ways, it manages to avoid certain pitfalls by taking pre-established fantasy concepts and exploring them from truly unique angles.

Simply Built Different

When you imagine a fantasy dwarf, what comes to mind? Probably a little man with a beard who lives underground and maybe builds things and drinks too much. It’s an archetype we’ve seen creators return to time and time again. You’re either following the cliche or you’re subverting it.

Well, for its dwarves, Morrowind takes the basic idea of a skilled race of craftsmen who live underground and evolves that concept by presenting those craftsmen as members of a mythical, lost civilization that used sci-fi-level technology to build vast, underground compounds staffed by robots. The hallmarks of the classic character archetype are there, but when you see the works and worlds of Morrowind‘s dwarves, you’re still treated to this fantastic “aha” moment.

Mind you, dwarves aren’t the only classic fantasy characters to get a high-concept facelift in Morrowind. The Elder Scrolls series features 10 different major races, and each one gets its own unique lore in the franchise’s third major entry. Wood Elves, for example, have made a pledge to the god of their forest to always eat everything they kill. This includes their enemies, which has earned them a reputation as being cannibalistic forest demons.