20 Influential RPGs That Revolutionized The Genre

Final Fantasy 7 showed how RPGs were going to become the testing ground and, eventually, the showcase genre for a new era of cinematic gaming. People couldn’t believe what they saw when they set their eyes on Final Fantasy 7 for the first time. Millions who weren’t previously interested in RPGs (or even looked down on them) saw commercials for Final Fantasy 7 and said, “Wait, that’s a video game?” More importantly, the millions who eventually played Final Fantasy 7 were rewarded with a shockingly deep adventure with an all-time great narrative rather than a watered-down version of the genre with a pretty face.

Diablo (1997)

At a time when computer RPGs were struggling to match the commercial success of their console counterparts (as well as new PC gaming genres like first-person shooters), the developers of Diablo decided to go back to the drawing board. Rather than try to make the deepest or prettiest RPG out there, they instead decided to make an RPG that retained the core tenets of the genre while remaining fundamentally fun to play.

In the process, Diablo developer Blizzard North turned the genre into the kind of addictive experience that had previously been reserved for titles like puzzle games. It was nearly impossible to try Diablo’s “click and loot” gameplay and not find yourself diving into deeper and darker dungeons hours later. Diablo was a massive hit that paved the way for a sub-genre of ARPGs that still feel fresh today. All these years later, though, the thing that impresses me most about Diablo is how it streamlined the RPG genre while paying a lot of respect to it.

Baldur’s Gate (1998)

Whereas Diablo emphasized action to capture wary PC RPG fans’ attention, upstart developer BioWare took a slightly different approach with Baldur’s Gate. In their mind, the problem wasn’t that people had simply given up on D&D-style RPGs. Rather than abandon the hardcore D&D concepts that had seemingly fallen out of favor, they decided to expand upon many of them while reimagining the ways players engaged with those ideas.

The result was an RPG in which seemingly everything mattered, seemingly anything was possible, and yet, none of it felt truly overwhelming. The ways Baldur’s Gate refined (or even invented) previously undervalued and overlooked concepts like deep dialog trees, a player’s reputation, and detailed leveling-based character customization gave players the (entirely accurate) perception that everything they were doing actually mattered. The game was so much more enjoyable to engage with because of that. Baldur’s Gate’s isometric style and hybrid combat system also helped smooth some of the genre’s rougher edges (even if didn’t necessarily invent either idea). It ushered in a new era of CRPGs.

EverQuest (1999)

There’s a long, and genuinely fascinating, argument to be had about what game should be officially recognized as the first true MMORPG. What I know for sure is that EverQuest was not the first MMORPG ever made. Not even close. It was, however, the game that unlocked the true power of that concept in ways not seen since the Nazis opened the Ark of the Covenant.