How Final Fantasy Changed RPGs Forever

Final Fantasy is the most iconic and enduring RPG franchise in the world, first released for the Famicom in 1987 before being ported to the Nintendo Entertainment System for American audiences in 1990. Since then, the franchise has released over a dozen main titles, in addition to countless spin-offs, remakes, and evolved into a full-on multimedia empire for publisher Square Enix.

With a video game series as long-running and prolific as Final Fantasy, the franchise has introduced a number of innovations, not just to the RPG genre, but to the gaming medium as a whole. From changing how gamers thought of what video games could be to pushing the technical limits of their respective platforms, Final Fantasy has often been at the forefront of the industry in one way or another. Here are all the major gaming innovations introduced by the Final Fantasy series.

A Change in Perspective

Final Fantasy wasn’t the first RPG released for the Famicom/NES. Dragon Quest (which was released for the console 19 months prior) holds that honor. However, Dragon Quest utilized a first-person perspective similar to classic dungeon crawlers whenever the player entered a combat sequence. That tradition changed when the original Final Fantasy offered a shift in perspective that quickly came to define the genre moving forward.

Final Fantasy depicts the entire player party on the right of the screen and whoever they are fighting on the left side of the screen. Menus with combat options are overlaid on the right and bottom of the screen. Many subsequent RPGs (including Final Fantasy sequels) utilized a similar format to show the player characters on-screen in combat. This change gave players the thrill of seeing their favorite characters in action while emphasizing their importance in the adventure.