Avowed Already Fixes One of Skyrim’s Biggest Problems

From the moment that Obsidian Entertainment’s (The Outer Worlds, Fallout: New Vegas) Avowed project was revealed, fans have been calling it the studio’s take on Skyrim and the rest of The Elder Scrolls series. However, the reality of the situation is a little more complicated. Not only has Xbox’s Phil Spencer tried to downplay those comparisons in the past, but previews of Avowed have made it clear that Obsidian’s title is going to be much smaller than any modern Elder Scrolls game. Those expecting Avowed to be The Elder Scrolls 6 before The Elder Scrolls 6 should adjust their expectations now.

Even still, there are obvious similarities between Avowed and The Elder Scrolls. Both come from acclaimed RPG studios, both are set in sword-and-sorcery medieval worlds, and, despite Elder Scrolls‘ third-person options, both emphasize first-person combat and exploration. So far as that last part goes, Avowed may have already addressed one of Skyrim‘s biggest problems.

In a new trailer for Avowed revealed during a recent Xbox livestream, Obsidian representatives discussed and showcased Avowed‘s gameplay much more freely than they have in the past. In fact, the team spent a surprising amount of time highlighting Avowed‘s combat system during that presentation.

It’s not hard to see why. Not only will Avowed‘s combat allow you to swap between various weapons and abilities (including guns) on the fly, but it will encourage you to mix-and-match combat strategies to account for the strengths and weaknesses of the enemies you face. As Avowed gameplay director Gabrial Paramo notes, Avowed is more than just “hacking and slashing.” Instead, it will force players to make “real-time decisions about when to use your abilities.”