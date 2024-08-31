30 Years Later, EarthBound Is the Game That Grew With Us

As EarthBound unfolds, Giygas has lost himself to the all too human — all too childlike — spirals of guilt and rage, his adopted mother now far out of the picture. All he has are inhuman yes-men and a new childhood friend of his own. Unfortunately, Porky (we condemn the translation error in this house) is another Stephen King special, the bully with a cause. Like any malicious mean girl hanger-on, Porky doesn’t care about Giygas itself, and doesn’t think about maybe talking to it through its pain. To him Giygas is literally the almighty idiot, a thing that feeds his own spoiled cruelty. No wonder it’s Porky who goes on to become the main antagonist in Mother 3. Meanwhile, Giygas’s story ends in EarthBound, dying frenzied and unloved, destroyed by a pack of kids wielding the collective hope of all the people they’ve met and helped.

A Legacy Wearing Sneakers

For thirty years, EarthBound paved an asphalt road into the heart of what kids can be, with a vision of reality so skewed yet truthful to the spirit within that it’s on par with other landmark children’s tales like The Goonies and Explorers. There’s something special about the magic of childhood, especially when it’s honest about the darkness there, too. For modern video gamers looking to feel something familiar yet that they’ve never experienced before, you still can’t help but come to Onett, looking for its hometown hero. Even though he’s just a kid, like all of us used to be.

Is it frustrating for a long-time EarthBound fan to look back on how long it took the game to entrench itself in the gaming culture the way it deserved? No doubt, but maybe it was also necessary for the game to lie fallow for a while. It’s an experience at any age, certainly, but, like adults watching ET fly across the moon for the first time, maybe we gotta be able to reflect on these stories with older eyes. To a kid, every day is a refreshed exploration of wonder and bemusement. To an adult, and especially to the now forty-something generation that grew up with Ness, nostalgia isn’t just about loving bits of our past. It’s also about realizing just how batshit being a kid really was. Only EarthBound makes the journey of understanding with us.

The half-remembered childhood nightmare Itoi puts at the heart of EarthBound is a universally human experience on its own, and by using it in a story that became shaped into something uniquely American with the help of its localization team, it somehow locked into an aspect of the ‘80s zeitgeist that goes generally undiscussed by post-Reagan scholars and Wall Street wannabes. EarthBound is the Gen X game, once forgotten yet ever-present, affecting today’s gamers with a haunting psychic punch that says there’ll never be anything like this again. Not when today’s kids can’t even go to a mall without adults acting like they’re unwanted interlopers.

The Intergenerational Horror and Coolness of Our Existence

EarthBound’s impact on the RPG can’t be overstated, although God knows we try. It’s the first game to take the common tropes of childhood heroes and grand destinies and treat them like actual children would, hopes and horrors and all. It even did so with this wonky, dreamlike understanding of a country across an ocean, putting together Americanized tropes and too-adult references and fart jokes aplenty until its imagined world is as contrived yet dead on as Shin Megami Tensei’s mythology stew. And, just like the first time we saw a Persona game, wow, did this thing bomb at first.

Something about EarthBound still drills to the heart of America’s childhood, even if we’re decades past the latchkey loneliness and living in the bizarre “You Are Always On Camera” era. Something about the game’s messages about friendship, about finding the few other people in the world that will ride or die with you to the end, remain constant and fresh. It’s spooky to leave home, but with friends by your side, there’s always an anchor to help you find your way. Ness didn’t have WhatsApp to help him find Jeff in time to conquer Threed, and maybe it would’ve been easier to get Poo onboard via the martial arts TikTok community, but that harmonious feeling of people just finding each other in the noise of the world… yeah, that still matters.