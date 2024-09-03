Star Wars Outlaws Is a Love Letter to Star Wars Canon (With a Few Big Problems)

The problem is that, in creating a protagonist on which players can project themselves, Massive has made Kay too much of a blank slate. Perhaps it’s the abrupt way we meet Kay at the start of the game—already a thief looking for her next big score in her hometown of Canto Bight, we don’t really learn much about her at the outset—or the fact that so much of the setup of the story leans on (again) well-worn crime movie tropes. That next big score? It obviously goes terribly wrong and now Kay has a huge price on her head and is on the run. The only thing she can do to save herself is recruit a team of thieves to pull off an even more dangerous heist that will surely get them all killed. You’ve heard this story before. Again, Ubisoft doesn’t reinvent the wheel.

There’s also a tonal dissonance between who Kay is meant to be in the story—a small-time thief who is still earning her stripes in the underworld and who, we’re told, is in way over her head—and the player’s actions in the game. It feels sort of jarring to see Kay nervously navigating a meeting with a big time crime boss when just a few minutes ago she was mowing down a platoon of stormtroopers in an Imperial base.

As far as the latter goes, Star Wars Outlaws is a solid third-person shooter experience, with a couple of neat tricks that keep early action sequences interesting. Kay’s blaster can shoot both plasma and ion bolts and you switch between the two modes to take down criminal thugs and stormtroopers with the former and droids and security cameras with the latter. A later function you unlock, a power blast you charge up before firing, is particularly good against groups of enemies as well as accessing secret areas.

Unfortunately, a few hours into the game, action sequences—as well as the stealth missions that usually precede firefights—start to feel pretty repetitive. After your second or third infiltration of an Imperial base or bandit camp, it’ll be difficult not to notice the same basic template for each sequence. A combination of platforming, taking down enemies from behind, sneaking through vents, unlocking doors via a particularly annoying rhythm puzzle, and hacking terminals is about as good as it gets in terms of stealth, and once things inevitably kick off and laser bolts start flying, explosive red barrels that quite conspicuously litter most areas help you make quick work of advancing enemies. (The red barrels feel like a particularly dated design choice.)

That said, Kay does have one other trick up her sleeve, and it’s easily one of the best parts of the game: her pet companion and partner in crime Nix. This adorable little guy not only provides a stronger emotional core for the story than most everything else we really learn about Kay’s past—seriously, there’s a part in this game where Nix’s life is in grave danger and Kay immediately goes to WAR to save him—but he’s also an indispensable extension of Kay when it comes to stealing things, distracting baddies, and sneaking. Nix can access certain areas that Kay physically can’t and you can even have him sabotage alarms or detonate the several hundred explosive barrels in the game. He does it all while also being cute as hell and imbuing scenes with so much personality. It’s clear Massive really put in the work to make players fall in love with Nix and he’s easily one of my favorite video game companions of all time.

ND-5, the enforcer droid tasked with protecting you/making sure you follow through on a deal you make at the start of the game, also brings his own interesting story to tell. Voiced by Jay Rincon, ND is the more serious and hardened criminal of the main trio, but along the way also reveals some emotional depth as he inevitably begins to soften towards Kay and Nix. ND trying to be “nice” also leads to some of the more comedic moments in the story.