Every Super Mario Game Ranked Easiest to Hardest

With that out of the way, let’s look at the Super Mario games that made us cry “Wahoo!” and those that left us uttering a solemn “Mama mia!”

21. Super Mario Run

I was originally going to leave this game off the list because of how different it is and how low it would rank, but it’s here because it’s generally considered to be part of the mainline Super Mario franchise and at least features some (incredibly basic) platforming elements.

Billed as a Super Mario game that you can play with one hand, Super Mario Run certainly lives up to that hype so far as its overall difficulty goes. It’s slightly more challenging than some auto-runners on the market, but it doesn’t really rank compared to most of the other games on this list.

20. Super Mario Odyssey

I generally consider the 3D Super Mario games to be easier than most of the 2D titles. That’s largely because a lot of those games only emphasize precision platforming (the most difficult aspect of most Super Mario titles) in very specific areas. They tend to be more about exploration and experimentation. That’s especially true of Super Mario Odyssey.

There are challenges in Super Mario Odyssey for those who wish to seek them out. Actually, getting 100% on this game will probably take you quite a long time. Aside from some bonus levels and a few tricky collectibles, though, the base game is about as simple as Super Mario gets. Odyssey may be one of the best overall Super Mario games, but it’s not exactly meant for those seeking a challenge.

19. Super Mario 3D Land

While it’s a little closer to a classic platformer than some other 3D Super Mario games, Super Mario 3D Land is about as accessible as that style of Super Mario game gets.