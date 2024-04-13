20 Forgotten Games That Changed Gaming

Death Race (1976)

In the mid-1970s, developer Exidy was on the brink of financial collapse. Desperate for a new product to sell, they decided to modify their previous game (Destruction Derby) with more horror-like elements that included the ability to murder gremlin-like characters. The result of that experiment was Death Race.

Death Race wasn’t just one of the first “violent” video games (relative to its time); it was one of the first games to generate a notable amount of controversy due to its violent in-game content. It garnered the attention of major publications that would have otherwise never thought to cover video games and even incited protests. That sudden influx of attention proved to be a net positive for Death Race’s fortunes. Gradually, more games would follow in its wake. At the very least, you can draw a direct line between Death Race, games like Mortal Kombat, and the formation of the ESRB.

NATO Commander (1983)

NATO Commander tasks players with commanding NATO troops in Europe. While there is a military element to the game, NATO Commander incorporates elements of diplomacy that make it stand out from similar strategy titles available at the time (and many that would be released soon after). Then again, this game’s “ahead of its time” status makes a lot more sense when you realize it was developed by none other than Sid Meier.

Yes, years before he worked on the first Civilization game, Sid Meier tested the genre waters that would later define his career with NATO Commander. In many ways, NATO Commander feels like Civilization: Origins. At the very least, it’s easy enough to play this game and experience the ideas that would later make Sid Meier one of gaming’s most influential creators.

The Tower of Druaga (1984)

The Tower of Druaga was pitched as a fantasy version of Pac-Man, and that’s certainly an apt description. Unlike Pac-Man, though, Tower of Druaga features some slightly more traditional fantasy/RPG elements. Most notably, it featured a real-time combat system that allowed players to actively battle the creatures they faced rather than simply avoid or consume them.

Those combat mechanics proved to be more significant than this game’s developers could have anticipated. The Tower of Druaga kicked off a fascination with what we now know as ARPGs. It inspired Japanese studios to develop games like YS, Hydilide, and, eventually, The Legend of Zelda. While this game has aged rather poorly, it was an undeniable light bulb moment for the industry.