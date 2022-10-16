15 Incredible Firsts In Video Game History

Innovation comes in many forms. Some of the most notable innovators in history earned their notoriety by refining or popularizing an idea rather than strictly inventing it. Even still, there’s something special about those who did it “first,” especially when it comes to video games.

While video game companies haven’t always done the best job of preserving the medium’s history, we always have to remind ourselves that gaming really isn’t that old. As such, we actually know who to credit for a surprising amount of video game firsts. For that matter, many people were probably still alive when many of those firsts occurred. Yet, we rarely give credit where credit is due when it comes to video game firsts. Innovation may come in many forms, but understanding the earliest day of certain concepts is an important part of understanding and appreciating how the modern gaming industry came to be.

With all of that being said, it’s important to note that there are early parts of video game history that are still being discovered. While we have a pretty good idea of who has the best claims to certain “firsts,” there’s always room for debate and discussions. If you feel like you know a first we may have overlooked, join the discussion and let us know about it in the comments below.

15. First Arcade Video Game – Computer Space

While projects like 1954’s Auto Test (an interactive driving instructor that was also used for entertainment) experimented with basic arcade video game concepts, arcade gaming as we know it didn’t really take off until the 1970s.