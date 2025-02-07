Link Tank: Vizio Announces Free Blockbuster Offerings in February on WatchFree+ 

The entertainment heralds from VIZIO WatchFree+ have queued up a month’s worth of free Hollywood blockbusters to keep your binge list overflowing in February!

WatchFree+ has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on VIZIO TVs, or anyone can enjoy titles like these and more using the VIZIO mobile app! All you need is a free VIZIO Account to start enjoying WatchFree+.

Current offerings include: Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995), Music and Lyrics (2007), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Insidious: The Last Key (2018), Pride and Glory (2008), Midnight in Paris (2011), Surviving the Game (1994), Roll Bounce (2005), Jackie Brown (1997), and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012).

