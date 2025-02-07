Link Tank: Vizio Announces Free Blockbuster Offerings in February on WatchFree+
Free movies on WatchFree+, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon part ways, a new JFK thriller, and more in the Link Tank!
The entertainment heralds from VIZIO WatchFree+ have queued up a month’s worth of free Hollywood blockbusters to keep your binge list overflowing in February!
WatchFree+ has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on VIZIO TVs, or anyone can enjoy titles like these and more using the VIZIO mobile app! All you need is a free VIZIO Account to start enjoying WatchFree+.
Current offerings include: Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995), Music and Lyrics (2007), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Insidious: The Last Key (2018), Pride and Glory (2008), Midnight in Paris (2011), Surviving the Game (1994), Roll Bounce (2005), Jackie Brown (1997), and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012).
Ben Affleck was set to direct his friend Matt Damon in Netflix’s Animals, but due to scheduling issues, the film has a new star — himself!
“Ben Affleck is set to star in his upcoming Netflix thriller Animals, which he’s also directing. His longtime friend Matt Damon was originally slated to lead the film but had to depart due to scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.”
John Travolta, Mandy Patinkin, and Dermot Mulroney will star in November 1963, an upcoming JFK thriller from director Roland Joffé.
“November 1963 unfolds within the intense 48-hour period surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The film sheds light on crime group the Chicago Outfit’s alleged involvement in the assassination and draws directly from first-hand accounts, including insights from the family of crime boss Sam Giancana.”
Matlock creator Jennie Snyder Urman talks about the first half of the season, her favorite episodes, and a hint at what’s ahead.
“What Urman, who also created Jane the Virgin, revealed about Matlock is a deeply thoughtful approach to a show she hopes is working on all cylinders to not just be different and entertaining, but also to carve out critical space for women exploring everything from issues that specifically impact women in the workplace to mom guilt.”
Read more at The Hollywood Reporter
Severance star Britt Lower believes everyone should rewatch season two before episode five arrives to revisit it with a fresh lens.
On her relationship with co-star John Turturro: “We have a real friendship and trust with one another. When you’re filming in literal dangerous elements, with freezing cold water and slippery ice in the wilderness, it’s important to work closely with one another to come up with the choreography and feel really safe so that we can go to where we need to go emotionally. John is a true pro and just a role model of mine.”