Link Tank: Vizio Announces Free Hollywood Hits in May on WatchFree+
Blockbuster offerings on WatchFree+, Thunderbolts in Funko form, Hitchcock on Netflix, a Wednesday LEGO set, and more in today's Link Tank!
May is bringing the heat with high-octane action and WatchFree+ is giving you a front-row seat to all the explosive excitement – completely free!
Hold on tight, because you’ve got a ticket for the wildest ride in entertainment in May WatchFree+ has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on VIZIO TVs, or anyone can enjoy titles like these and more using the VIZIO mobile app! All you need is a free VIZIO account to start enjoying WatchFree+.
Current offerings include: xXx (2002), Man on Fire (2004), The Mask of Zorro (1998), The Legend of Zorro (2005), Tears of the Sun (2003), Year One (2009), Little Nicky (2000), The Sentinel (2006), Street Kings (2008), Adaptation (2002), Lords of Dogtown (2005), and Warrior (2011),
The Thunderbolts cast got a hands-on look at the new Funko Pop! figures inspired by the film!
“She’s got such a heavy head!” exclaims Florence Pugh about her Thunderbolts character’s new Funko Pop! figure, unveiled on Instagram. “She’s got too much brain power, babe!” Check out the Thunderbolts cast and their Funko POP! collectibles available now, and don’t miss Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts in theaters this weekend.
Get ready to scream: Netflix is bringing a collection of Alfred Hitchcock films to the streaming service this June.
“Starting June 1, a collection of classic Hitchcock films will be available to stream in the U.S. Those will include Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot, and The Birds. Currently, U.S. customers can stream Hitchcock’s genre-defining masterpiece Psycho, now available on Netflix in the country.”
Wednesday Addams is getting the LEGO treatment this summer, and the newest set will feature an iconic set piece from her Netflix show.
“German retailer Lucky Bricks has revealed a new LEGO Wednesday set with the Black Dahlia Flower (76784). It features the iconic flower in a pot that doubles up as the Nevermore’s Conservatory greenhouse. It also includes minidolls of Wednesday Addams and Marilyn Thornhill. The set has 358 pieces and should be available starting on August 1.”
The sixth Final Destination film is getting positive reviews from early audiences of the film, which opens on May 16th.
“Over 10 years have passed since people last escaped death, only to be hunted by it, in the Final Destination franchise. The first five films helped the franchise gain a sizable fan base but the creative team gave the concept a nice long break before bringing it back. And bring it back they did, possibly better than ever, according to the first reactions to Final Destination: Bloodlines.”