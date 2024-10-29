Link Tank: Vizio Announces Free Horror Lineup for Spooky Season on WatchFree+
Free movies for Halloween, a worthy Disney Channel reboot, a surprising Squid Game announcement, and more in the Link Tank.
If you’re looking to add some serious chills to your haunted holiday, then look no further than the free terrifying titles on Vizio’s WatchFree+ this Halloween season!
WatchFree+ has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on Vizio TVs, or anyone can enjoy these titles on FEAR channel 604 using the Vizio mobile app! All you need is a free Vizio account to start enjoying WatchFree+.
Current free offerings include, Train to Busan (2016), Prom Night (1980), Phantasm (1979), Maggie (2015), Mimi (2021), Coraline (2009), Day of the Dead (2008), The Crow: Salvation (2000), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Planet Terror (2007), Oculus (2013), Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988), and the television series Van Helsing (2016-2021).
Some reboot sequels, like Disney Channel’s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, actually are worthy of the original.
“This new show is launching 17 years after the premiere of Wizards of Waverly Place, and special effects technology for television has grown leaps and bounds. As a result, the magic depicted has a crisp and fantastical feel that could not have been captured previously. Moreover, though Wizards Beyond Waverly Place still leans toward slapstick and exaggerated acting, these “kiddie” elements don’t curtail the fun of the series.”
What personal visual touches might the incomparable David Fincher bring to a new Squid Game series?
“While fans of the Netflix series Squid Game still have a couple months to go before the Season 2 premiere, they may be seeing this universe expand in a big way. Sources tell Deadline that a new English-language Squid Game series is in the works at the streamer, with David Fincher coming on to develop it.”
See Daniel Craig like you’ve never seen him before in the first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.
“In Queer, Craig plays William Lee, a Burroughs stand-in, who becomes infatuated with a young man named Allerton (Drew Starkey) while careening through the underground nightlife of Mexico City in the 1940s. (Lee is there to acquire a drug that he thinks will grant him psychic abilities – because of course he is.) Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville and filmmaker David Lowery also star.”
Twenty years ago today, one of the most effective retcons in Star Trek lore came from an unexpected source: the much maligned prequel series, Star Trek: Enterprise.
“One of the best examples of characters becoming a canonical Easter egg basket happened 20 years ago, on October 29, 2004, with an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise called “Borderland.” Here, with the introduction of Arik Soong, the Trek canon fixed a few lingering mysteries and set up a whole new parade of retcons.