Link Tank: Vizio Announces Free Holiday Offerings in December on WatchFree+

Current offerings include It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), All Is Bright (2013), Noel (2004), The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009), 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004), A Wedding for Christmas (2018), A Very Country Christmas (2017), A Christmas Cruise (2017), Christmas Lucky Charm (2022), Waking Up to Christmas (2023), A Christmas Wedding Date (2012), and Christmas in Pine Valley (2022).
Black Doves, Netflix’s Christmas-themed spy thriller, marks yet another holiday project for star Keira Knightley.
“Keira Knightley may be coming for Mariah Carey’s crown as the Queen of Christmas with her latest project, Black Doves, which dropped on Netflix this week. The London-based spy thriller opens with a merry Santa Claus singing in a pub and ends six episodes later on Christmas Day, cementing the actor’s repertoire of Yuletide projects, which include Love, Actually, Silent Night and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”
Director James Mangold shared insights about his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.
“The filmmaker has been scooting around town like a rolling stone for London screenings of Searchlight Pictures’ scorchingly realized A Complete Unknown, starring a magnificent Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, circa the early 1960s when the boy from the north country was in the embryonic stage of his career.”
Matlock star David Del Rio spoke about his junior associate character Billy being in the spotlight for a heartbreaking Christmas episode.
“Tapping into moments of trauma and rejection from his own life — which he jokes is easy considering his line of work — Del Rio said Billy ‘set himself up for failure’ by ‘going on instinct and not really thinking about the future ahead.’”
With the popularity of early access requests for Path of Exile 2, the developers warn of long queues.
“It turns out you can have too much of a good thing as a game developer. Grinding Gear Games made its name on Path of Exile, an excellent action RPG with a sprawling skill system that looks like what Final Fantasy X’s sphere grid wants to be when it grows up. The popular hack and slash has spawned a sequel that launches in Steam Early Access on December 6, and fans are excited to jump in. Maybe too excited.”