Link Tank: Vizio Announces Free Holiday Offerings in December on WatchFree+

Get your eggnog ready! Our friends from Vizio have their sleigh packed with the best free holiday-themed movies on WatchFree+ in December!

WatchFree+ has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on VIZIO TVs, or ANYONE can enjoy titles like these and more using the VIZIO mobile app! All you need is a free VIZIO Account to start enjoying WatchFree+.

Current offerings include It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), All Is Bright (2013), Noel (2004), The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009), 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004), A Wedding for Christmas (2018), A Very Country Christmas (2017), A Christmas Cruise (2017), Christmas Lucky Charm (2022), Waking Up to Christmas (2023), A Christmas Wedding Date (2012), and Christmas in Pine Valley (2022).

Read more at Vizio.com