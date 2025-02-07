Severance: John Turturro Talks Irving’s Decision in Season 2’s Most Intense Scene
Exclusive: "Woe's Hollow" is the best episode of Severance yet. John Turturro digs into Irving B.'s motivation in its climactic scene.
This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 4.
“Woe’s Hollow,” the fourth episode of Severance‘s second season, might just be the show’s most gripping installment yet. That’s saying a lot given that the first season finale of the Apple TV+ thriller was essentially an extended panic attack.
And yet, in this hour alone, Severance season 2 pulls off several of the series’ most incredible twists thus far. “Woe’s Hollow” brings the “innie” versions of Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) out into actual, honest-to-goodness nature for an “Outdoor Retreat Team Building Occurrence” or “ORTBO.”
“I knew there was no actual ceiling but this is fucking insane,” Dylan says upon seeing a cloudy sky for the first time.
Speaking of Dieter Eagan, the episode expands the background lore of Lumon Industries’ founder Kier Eagan to reveal that he apparently had a twin brother named Dieter. Mark and company are invited to go along on a perilous scavenger hunt to find The Fourth Appendix of Kier’s works in Scissor Cave. The gang is assisted in the search by haunting specters of themselves that stand off in the distance and point towards the next direction. The Helly shade, in particular, is one of the most terrifying visuals ever presented on the show – red hair slung over her face like a corporate yūrei.
We also get a major development in the burgeoning relationship between Mark and Helly when the pair physically consummate their attraction for the first time in a steamy tent above Scissor Cave. But, of course, it’s not Helly who Mark makes love to but really her “outtie” Helena Eagan. That’s right, “Woe’s Hollow” finally confirms what many fans have suspected since the first episode of this season: Helly R. is not who she claims to be. In fact, we’ve not seen the real Helly R. once this entire time until she makes her debut at the tail end of an icy baptism from a determined Irving. The Macrodata Refinement team’s most scrupulous rule-follower threatens to drown his fellow employee unless she reveals who she truly is. So she does.
With the “glass door block” removed, Helly R. comes back to life and Irving B. loses his. In his most loquacious and dangerous soliloquy yet, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) banishes Irving B. to the fate of non-existence.
“You have threatened collegial murder in the pond of Woe’s Hollow. For this there can be no penalty but immediate and permanent dismissal. There shall be no formal valediction, catered or otherwise. Your Outtie will be notified forthwith.”
Phew! That is a hell of a lot to happen in one episode of television. And yet it all works, not only because Severance just happens to be good at making television, but also because it makes the wise decision to present most of it from one point of view. Though “Woe’s Hollow” contains Earth-shattering developments for nearly every character on the show, the backbone of it all remains Irving B. and his unlikely display of heroism. In fact, the episode opens with Irving B. awakening on the ice and then closes with his “firing.”
Prior to the release of season 2, Den of Geek caught up with the cast of Severance to discuss what’s to come. Irving B. performer and all-around acting legend John Turturro had a lot to say about this installment in particular. For starters, how was Irving able to see that Helly R. was a mole when his other co-workers couldn’t?
“He picks up that there’s something strange, there’s something off about it,” Turturro says. “It’s like meeting a friend a couple years later, and you’re like, this isn’t the same person here, you know, they’ve changed.”
Also at play in Irving’s superior deduction skills is his outtie’s apparent military experience. In viewers’ first look at Irving Bailiff’s outside life in the season 1 finale, various medals and other military relics were visible throughout Irving’s spartan apartment. It’s always open for debate how much of an outtie’s personality makes it down to their innie, but Turturro is confident that Irving B. has at least some access to Irving Bailiff’s training.
“I think that has to bleed in somewhat,” he says. “It’s implied that [Irving] may have been in the military and I did my own sort of reconnaissance research before I even started the show. That’s built into his character, in a way. Something has to be there, just like it goes the other way around.”
Still, for as much as innie and outtie Irving share, the decision to essentially torture Helena Eagan is all innie Irv’s and it’s one that he has to know that will lead to his termination. Facing death rather than dishonor is a big turnaround for the man who was once Lumon’s most steadfast loyalists.
“He just goes all the way with it,” Turturro says. “These people who follow the rules, there comes a moment where they go ‘No more. I’m not doing this anymore.’ They follow their impulse.”
That impulse may have taken innie Irving into the great office beyond. But true to his outtie, he went out a hero.
Four episodes of Severance season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. New episodes premiere Fridays, culminating with the finale on March 21.