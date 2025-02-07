Severance: John Turturro Talks Irving’s Decision in Season 2’s Most Intense Scene

Speaking of Dieter Eagan, the episode expands the background lore of Lumon Industries’ founder Kier Eagan to reveal that he apparently had a twin brother named Dieter. Mark and company are invited to go along on a perilous scavenger hunt to find The Fourth Appendix of Kier’s works in Scissor Cave. The gang is assisted in the search by haunting specters of themselves that stand off in the distance and point towards the next direction. The Helly shade, in particular, is one of the most terrifying visuals ever presented on the show – red hair slung over her face like a corporate yūrei.

We also get a major development in the burgeoning relationship between Mark and Helly when the pair physically consummate their attraction for the first time in a steamy tent above Scissor Cave. But, of course, it’s not Helly who Mark makes love to but really her “outtie” Helena Eagan. That’s right, “Woe’s Hollow” finally confirms what many fans have suspected since the first episode of this season: Helly R. is not who she claims to be. In fact, we’ve not seen the real Helly R. once this entire time until she makes her debut at the tail end of an icy baptism from a determined Irving. The Macrodata Refinement team’s most scrupulous rule-follower threatens to drown his fellow employee unless she reveals who she truly is. So she does.

With the “glass door block” removed, Helly R. comes back to life and Irving B. loses his. In his most loquacious and dangerous soliloquy yet, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) banishes Irving B. to the fate of non-existence.

“You have threatened collegial murder in the pond of Woe’s Hollow. For this there can be no penalty but immediate and permanent dismissal. There shall be no formal valediction, catered or otherwise. Your Outtie will be notified forthwith.”

Phew! That is a hell of a lot to happen in one episode of television. And yet it all works, not only because Severance just happens to be good at making television, but also because it makes the wise decision to present most of it from one point of view. Though “Woe’s Hollow” contains Earth-shattering developments for nearly every character on the show, the backbone of it all remains Irving B. and his unlikely display of heroism. In fact, the episode opens with Irving B. awakening on the ice and then closes with his “firing.”

Prior to the release of season 2, Den of Geek caught up with the cast of Severance to discuss what’s to come. Irving B. performer and all-around acting legend John Turturro had a lot to say about this installment in particular. For starters, how was Irving able to see that Helly R. was a mole when his other co-workers couldn’t?