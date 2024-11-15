Link Tank: Free Action Film Lineup in November Only on Vizio WatchFree+
Free action films in November, changes in Silo season 2, a final season for The Boys, and more in the Link Tank!
Our friends from Vizio are turning up the heat on the holiday season with a curated list of the hottest free action titles on WatchFree+ in November!
WatchFree+ has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on VIZIO TVs, or ANYONE can enjoy titles like these and more using the VIZIO mobile app! All you need is a free VIZIO Account to start enjoying WatchFree+.
Current offerings include Black Hawk Down (2001), Training Day (2001), The Crow (1994), Cloverfield (2008), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), Angels & Demons (2009), Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018), Behind Enemy Lines (2001), Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006), Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009), and Vampire in Brooklyn (1995).
Sometimes the fact that the Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console and handheld works against it, such as when playing Mario & Luigi: Brothership.
“For the vast majority of my Switch gaming, the console stays safely ensconced in its dock by the TV, with my hands on a Pro Controller, playing it exactly like I play my PlayStation 5. On some level, I know I’m Doing It Wrong by not taking advantage of the system’s hybrid nature and mobility, but playing Brothership—an unlikely return to one of Nintendo’s best handheld franchises—really brought that disconnect into focus.
Silo showrunner Graham Yost shares how the Apple TV+ show has broadened in season 2, offering a new plot to go along with the additional setting.
“Season 1 was a tense, claustrophobic paranoid conspiracy drama that ended with mechanic-turned-sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) venturing out into the wasteland…Now, in Season 2, the story has fractured into two separate stories: one following Juliette as she tries to find her way home… and another following the world Juliette left behind, where she has gone from leader to symbol. But this latter storyline, following an uprising in the silo, is far bigger than its counterpart.”
Love Actually director Richard Curtis jokes that Heretic star Hugh Grant “had to work harder in my movies when he was pretending to be nice.”
“Curtis said that for over a decade, no one took any risks with Grant, but he finds it ‘lovely’ that the actor has carved out a new niche for himself in the later stages of his career. The two worked together on romantic comedies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually. However, the Emmy Award-winning director said he would still like to see Grant return to the charming, rom-com roles of his earlier years.”
The Boys will be ending after its upcoming fifth season, but showrunner Eric Kripke doesn’t necessarily see that as a total mistake.
“For some, the news came as a gut punch, while others were happy that it would be bowing out peacefully, not pushing the storyline further and becoming the very thing that it has been dunking on after all these years. And, although he will be sad to see it go, series creator, Eric Kripke, seems to align more with the latter camp, certain that he doesn’t want to push the show too far over the edge and disappoint the fandom in that way.”