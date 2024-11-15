Link Tank: Free Action Film Lineup in November Only on Vizio WatchFree+

Love Actually director Richard Curtis jokes that Heretic star Hugh Grant “had to work harder in my movies when he was pretending to be nice.”

“Curtis said that for over a decade, no one took any risks with Grant, but he finds it ‘lovely’ that the actor has carved out a new niche for himself in the later stages of his career. The two worked together on romantic comedies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually. However, the Emmy Award-winning director said he would still like to see Grant return to the charming, rom-com roles of his earlier years.”

The Boys will be ending after its upcoming fifth season, but showrunner Eric Kripke doesn’t necessarily see that as a total mistake.

“For some, the news came as a gut punch, while others were happy that it would be bowing out peacefully, not pushing the storyline further and becoming the very thing that it has been dunking on after all these years. And, although he will be sad to see it go, series creator, Eric Kripke, seems to align more with the latter camp, certain that he doesn’t want to push the show too far over the edge and disappoint the fandom in that way.”

