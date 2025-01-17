Britt Lower Reveals Her Favorite Severance Fan Interaction

Severance isn’t the kind of TV show that invites fan engagement…it practically demands it.

Set in a world where individuals undergo a “severance procedure” to separate their home and work lives, Severance follows the “innie” employees on the severed floor of Lumon Industries. As the innies struggle through their 9-to-5 they confront all sorts of mysteries that an eager online audience is happy to follow along with. What is Lumon’s end game? Why is Kier Eagan deified? And most crucially: what’s with all the goats? No one knows the answers yet but they’re damn sure going to try to find them. The Severance subreddit is filled with dedicated sleuths…and one visionary who proposed that Helly R. should poop her pants at the end of every work day to punish her outtie.

While certainly appreciated, that level of fandom runs the risk of overwhelming the actual cast and crew making the show. It’s one thing to share your conspiracy corkboard with fellow conspiracists, but should you be lucky enough to meet someone involved with the making of Severance, what do you say? Hint: you probably don’t want to lead with that pants-pooping Reddit bit.

Den of Geek caught up with much of the cast of Severance in advance of season 2’s release on January 17 and asked about the ideal fan interaction. An example immediately sprang to Helly R. actress Britt Lower’s mind.