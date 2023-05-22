Groundbreaking Band Fanny Gives Lessons in Rock History

If I was doing “Badge” for example, I had a Lesley wired onstage, and when that motif came in, I call those guitar motifs [sings the instantly recognizable line]. I hit the switch, and that came in. Plus, I gave it an extra oomph. Sometimes, I had two amps that I would chain together, which is actually what I’m playing tonight, to give me that extra sound. I knew back then, and I know how to manage amplifiers, and really, that’s the key.

I don’t use boxes anymore. Although I think I’ve used every box, up until five years ago, that ever existed. But that got really tiring when I realized I could just do it myself, just fooling around. But that part about fooling around, especially hanging with Lowell and Skunk, they really knew their stuff. They were making up the sounds that are now considered classic rock. That’s who I got my sounds from. I learned how to do it, which is what got me in such big trouble with Richard [Perry, rock producer], because he didn’t want that big a sound. Yet, that was what I was going for. And I thought it was incredible, so that was tough.

The doc makes working with Richard Perry look like a lot of fun. You played a lot of guest sessions. Which were some of your favorites? And I wanted to specifically ask about Barbra Streisand and Ringo.

Jean Millington: Barbra Streisand was amazing. She was just natural, and easy to get along with. The thing that most amazed me about her: When she sang a song, she sang them three different times, each time was different. I couldn’t believe she had that much knowledge and savvy about music. It was just amazing that you could sing the same song three different ways.

June Millington: Yeah, and also, we met her at the Whisky. That’s where we’re playing tonight, so it’s all coming full circle. She came to see Fanny. The fact that we knew her made it a lot more comfortable. She came in with a whole attitude, she kind of pretended she didn’t know the songs. So, I sang it acapella to her. That was fun.

She made it work in a way that worked for all of us. I’m quite sure she knew that that was her job, because we were just this band who were gonna back her up. But she made us feel like a million dollars. And that was real. That’s what an artist, a true artist, does. She understands the situation. She comes in, she takes control, she seizes it, and was completely successful.