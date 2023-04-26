I Wanna Dance With Somebody Only Shows a Fraction of Whitney Houston’s True Story

“Quit bitchin’, Farmer, this is the part you do get paid for.”

Houston was dating Eddie Murphy when she was offered the co-lead in 1992’s The Bodyguard, which means she very well might have tossed the script straight in the garbage after hearing the plot, as the film shows. Adding Kevin Costner as a second punchline is a venerated law of comedy. The truth is the payoff was a setup from the actor himself. Costner had been pitching the script to Houston for years, according to Crawford’s book.

In I Wanna Dance with Somebody, during the making of The Bodyguard, Davis brings Houston the tape of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” saying he is passing it along from Costner. In numerous interviews, Houston said Costner pulled her aside in the trailer and was very excited to present her with “the song” he thought was perfect, warning her it was a country ballad. Houston knows a good song, regardless of genre. No actor was hired to play Costner in the biopic, and Tucci steals every scene he is in, so we let Davis get away with the mythology of the song choice.

“Dancin’ on the Smooth Edge”

As the film showcases, Whitney’s success was met with backlash that she was selling out. Activists did protest how Houston, whose nickname was “Nippy,” relaxed the street edge to crack the glass ceiling. The Rev. Al Sharpton tried to change Whitney’s brand from America’s Sweetheart to “Whitey Houston,” infuriated at how she promoted herself to a white demographic over the Black community. Houston’s retort to the film’s radio interview is comprised of a series of quotes the singer made to a variety of magazines and talk shows over the years. Whitney’s reception at the 1988 Soul Train Awards is flubbed.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody shows Houston seated at the 1988 Soul Train Awards, even dropping a card on a rising young fling on his way to a shared future. As Houston’s name is called, she hears boos from the audience and then loses the Best Music Video award to Janet Jackson. While Jackson did win the award in 1988, Houston wasn’t at that year’s ceremony. She lost to Anita Baker in the R&B Soul Single category in 1989 where some of the audience booed her, and she met Bobby Brown. The movie merges the two ceremonies. Brown’s memoir also recalls their first meeting as far more comedic than the film makes out.

“Run to You”

Houston and Brown’s relationship was intimate and intricate, like most, but accentuated by public scrutiny and media obsession. I Wanna Dance with Somebody keeps it as simple as possible, skipping over many complications and condensing others. It completely ignores the couple’s 2005 reality series Being Bobby Brown, with the same abrupt “Hell to the no” reaction Whitney would invent on the show, then squeezes the couple’s most intense moments into reality TV drama masquerading as cinematic slapstick.

Brown did not simultaneously propose to Whitney, tell her about his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and score the synth hook to “Humpin’ Around” in one backseat limo ride. In Every Little Step, Brown remembers proposing in the back of a limo, with a magnificent engagement ring, but no baby talk came up to ruin the moment. In the BET miniseries Bobby Brown Story, which was made with the singer’s approval, Brown tells Houston about the pregnancy backstage after a performance. Crawford’s memoir says Brown confessed to Houston over the phone.