David Johansen Talks Working With Martin Scorsese, The New York Dolls, and a Lifetime of Music

That was good. The kids were into it. They were into it. That was New York. I had a hit at the time, that Animals thing [“Animals Medley: We Gotta Get Out of This Place / Don’t Bring Me Down/ It’s My Life”]. That was good. We rocked the place. But when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, and you’re kind of, the word I use is exotic, those kids, they don’t want to hear about it. They just want you to “Give me some classic rock, goddamn it!” So, on occasion it would feel like, especially when I was being assaulted with bottles: This is no place for me.

When I was 12, I read a quote attributed to you. When I was 15, I was doing Rocky Horror, and walking home from the theater, in the corset and the makeup, got accosted, and I used the line: “I’m more of a man than you’ll ever be and more woman than you’ll ever get.” Is that your line, and in the entire history of street aggression, has that ever worked in averting a beating?

Wasn’t that Wayne County’s line? I don’t remember, but that sounds like something Jayne would have said. But as far as averting a beating is concerned, I have ways of averting. I have a book full of anecdotes to avert a beating, if you know what I’m saying. Of course, it doesn’t happen much anymore. Because now I walk around, like “oh what a wonderful person you are.”

But in the early days, I used to get a lot of cat calls and stuff like that. And I have a lot of, just things that would come out of my mouth, retorts. A lot of them would be provocative, but I think when they heard my voice, it was kind of intimidating to them. You know?

I remember, we were in England, Malcolm McLaren and his wife Vivienne Westwood, they had a store, I think it was called Let It Rock, and they would sell Zoot Suit kind of things, and brothel creepers shoes. And the Teds from Glasgow, who had a reputation, these guys were like, “This is our life, we’re Teds!” They would come down on Saturday, in a bus, and hang out there, and buy Zoot Suits, and things like that. I remember we wandered in there one day, in the clothes that we wore, and they started to get cuffed up and getting ready to have a rumble. And we were like, “What are you looking at?” You know, that New York kind of attitude, and they would just shut up, just like, “Oh, we can’t deal with this.” I never had a problem with that.

In the documentary, when it happened at a Long Island show, you said it was the sexual tension.