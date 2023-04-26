Little Richard Doc Director on How the Architect Connects to Tom Jones, Led Zeppelin & Hairspray

Little Richard always told it the way it was, and coined the phrase “Shut up!” to emphasize his impact. When he inducted Otis Redding into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in between note-perfect impressions of his fellow Macon, Ga.-born soul singing friend, Little Richard paused to ask how come no one was recording him. He still looked good, he obviously sounded great, and the “Architect of Rock and Roll” wasn’t even doing his own songs, but those of a singer he loved, respected, and inspired in equal measure. Little Richard was the guy who sang “you keep a-knocking but you can’t come in.” Why weren’t record companies breaking down his doors?

Director Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything demands answers and explores deeper questions. The documentary shows Little Richard Wayne Penniman’s journey to be a complex one. Entertaining, yes, but engaging in ways the teenyboppers who danced to the singles may have never imagined. Cortés presents a conflicted revolutionary rocking his pendulum between the sensual indulgences of secular music, and the self-torment of a deeply religious believer truthfully afraid for his soul. As the song says, the girl can’t help it: Cortés is an Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning producer/director on the inside of the music industry since she began her career at the Def Jam label.

Cortés’ 2020 directorial debut, The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion, measured the inseam of street fashion and found it extended globally. Her production of the Emmy-winning HBO documentary The Apollo (2019) kept it proudly local. All In: The Fight For Democracy, co-directed by Cortés and Liz Garbus, is universal. Little Richard: I Am Everything unearths the transgressive roots of the rock ‘n’ roll originator, but the director never lets the audience forget why the singer appealed to everyone. Segregation crumbled on the dance floor before marches found their beat.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Cortés called the tune. The music industry veteran and cinematic contender sees Little Richard’s most exciting legacy as an “invocation to start a big party,” and invites the world to dance.