The Best Funko Pop Figures to Buy in Holiday Season 2024
Funko Pop figures are the perfect stocking stuffers this holiday. Here are the ones you need to buy ASAP.
Perhaps no single collectible has had as strong a hold on pop culture over the last decade as Funko Pop. The small, vinyl figures with comically large heads, no mouth, and big dark eyes have taken the world of toys by storm, with almost every IP imaginable receiving the Pop treatment.
One of the best things about Pop figures is their highly displayable size, perfect for any shelf or desk. This also makes them the ideal stocking-stuffer this holiday season, so without further ado, Den of Geek presents to you the premier Funko Pop figures to be on the lookout for this holiday, all products available to purchase on eBay at this very moment.
Clark Griswold with Station Wagon
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Often regarded as one of the best (and funniest) Christmas flicks of all time, what better way to kick off our list than with the iconic opening scene of the movie? Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to host the ultimate Christmas for his family, and the centerpiece of his desired holiday display is the “Griswold Family Christmas tree.”
There’s only one problem: Clark forgot to bring an ax to cut down the tree after he found it in the woods. No need to worry, though, because the Griswold’s 1980s-something station wagon will do the trick to uproot the pine. Funko replicated this hysterical moment with a Pop Rides rendition of the sequence, picturing Clark driving his station wagon with the way-too-tall tree barely balancing on top. This is a perfect gift for any fan of the Christmas classic and will surely become a yearly decoration in your house when purchased.
Elphaba and Glinda in Shiz Uniform
Wicked took the box office by storm this past weekend, transporting audiences across the globe to the wonderful world of Oz. The adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical broke a plethora of box office records, and what better way to commemorate your fandom for the film than with a pair of figurines?
Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed by the lovely Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively, are included in this spectacular two-pack set. Fans can acquire both of the popular characters ready to defy gravity, with the witches featured in their Shiz University outfits from the early stages of the movie. This boxed set will make the ideal gift for the biggest theater kid you know; it’s sure to have them dancing through life.
Arctic Puffin / Polar Bear Cub / Mr. Narwhal / Buddy the Elf
“Bye Buddy, hope you find your dad!”
Odds are you’ve heard someone quote that line from Elf (2003) at some point in the last two decades. One of the last Xmas classics, Elf has cemented itself in the pantheon of films centered around the end-of-year holiday. One of the most beloved moments in the film sees Will Ferrel’s Buddy the Elf saying farewell to the stop-motion animal friends he’s made at the North Pole.
In a reveal that begins akin to a horror movie, Mr. Narwhal emerges from the depths of the Arctic Sea, only to be one of the most adorable characters. Funko expertly sculpted a fabulous diorama of this scene, with figures of the Arctic puffin, polar bear club, and the aforementioned sea unicorn included. Like the Christmas Vacation ride before it, this Pop display would immediately become a staple of your holiday decorations each year.
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace turned 25 years old this past May. While that may be hard to believe for mega fans of the franchise, The Phantom Menace celebrated its monumental birthday with a re-release in theaters and an excellent selection of anniversary-themed merchandise.
Of course, Funko was quick to hop on that train, with various figures released to celebrate the film’s quarter-century. Highlights include a young Anakin Skywalker and Queen Padme Amidala. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Watto, and Jar Jar Binks were also featured. A Battle Droid ready for a separatist army was part of the collection, but the centerpiece is the glamorous Queen Amidala atop her throne. Any of these figures are perfect gifts for the biggest Star Wars enthusiast you know.
Despite reports of the death of the MCU as we know it, Deadpool & Wolverine reaffirmed the franchise as a continuous juggernaut at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated picture in the history of cinema. To no one’s surprise, a plethora of merchandise from the film was produced, but it was actually the first time Ryan Reynold’s interpretation of Wade Wilson got any representation from Funko.
However, we’re highlighting a different character today, the real breakout star of the movie: Dogpool, aka Mary Poppins. Portrayed by previous Ugliest Dog in the World winner Peggy, Dogpool is an adorably hideous canine equipped with her own Deadpool costume and goggles. The character is translated effortlessly into a Funko form, as the pop figure looks practically perfect. Any Deadpool or Marvel devotee would love to see this character under the tree this Christmas; just be thankful Peggy’s real-life tongue isn’t included.
Robot Chicken
Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken has been airing for nearly two decades, but the mascot of the stop-motion series finally has a Funko Pop figure. The titular Robot Chicken’s wacky design is recreated fantastically in vinyl, with an expertly crafted mold sure to please any mega-fan of the animated show. While targeted at a niche audience, the Robot Chicken Funko Pop is one of the brand’s most creative players in late 2024.
Jaws – Shark Eating Boat
Believe it or not, the film credited with introducing the world to blockbuster filmmaking, Jaws, will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. While there aren’t too many different scenes in the movie (mostly just the ocean), the Orca, the boat from the famous “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” sequence is seen here facing off against the great white shark himself. This explosive movie moment will bring joy to any aficionado of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic, even if it’s a gory sequence in the film.
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond is just so cool; there’s no other way to put it. One of the most underrated iterations of the Caped Crusader became a spectacular-looking Funko Pop figure. The contrast of his all-black suit with the red logo and bright white eyes really pops (get it?) here, yielding a visually striking figurine. Additionally, how awesome is his pose? This Batman Beyond figure is one of the premier display pieces from Funko this year and should please DC Comics fans.
Moana
Releasing eight years after the classic original film, Moana 2 stormed into multiplexes this Thanksgiving. The sequel to one of the most-streamed films of the last few years, Moana was a prime candidate to return to the big screen. The wayfinding Disney princess has been the subject of many a piece of merchandise, and her boat from the original film’s finale was made into a glorious Funko Pop suited as a gift for your most giant Disney adult friend.
Graded Funko Pops
If you’re plugged into the world of collectibles, you’ve probably heard of grading. Most commonly associated with trading cards and comic books, grading is a process that determines the condition of a product. Like high school before it, the higher the grade, the higher the praise–or, in this case, higher the value. If you want to ensure the Funko Pop you’re buying this Christmas is the utmost quality, get your hands on a graded figure.
If one is to acquire a 10 grade, just know the figure is without blemish, literally perfect. The grading process is rigorous and particular, so this feat is not small. Additionally, it’ll raise the value of your figure tremendously, yielding a much more desirable investment for collectors. Buying a graded Funko Pop this holiday season is the perfect excuse to splurge on a loved one you know will cherish the finer things in life, even if it’s just a small vinyl figure