The Best Funko Pop Figures to Buy in Holiday Season 2024

This article is part of the Collector’s Digest Holiday Edition powered by:

Perhaps no single collectible has had as strong a hold on pop culture over the last decade as Funko Pop. The small, vinyl figures with comically large heads, no mouth, and big dark eyes have taken the world of toys by storm, with almost every IP imaginable receiving the Pop treatment.

One of the best things about Pop figures is their highly displayable size, perfect for any shelf or desk. This also makes them the ideal stocking-stuffer this holiday season, so without further ado, Den of Geek presents to you the premier Funko Pop figures to be on the lookout for this holiday, all products available to purchase on eBay at this very moment.

Clark Griswold with Station Wagon

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Often regarded as one of the best (and funniest) Christmas flicks of all time, what better way to kick off our list than with the iconic opening scene of the movie? Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to host the ultimate Christmas for his family, and the centerpiece of his desired holiday display is the “Griswold Family Christmas tree.”