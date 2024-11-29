15 Best Toys to Buy on eBay Right Now
Looking for the hottest toys to collect this holiday season? Here's a handy buyer's guide to the very best.
This article is part of the Collector’s Digest Holiday Edition powered by:
The days of looking through shelves at a big box toy store are over. Instead, you can pretty much shop for any toy you want—new or old—on eBay. True believers know that eBay isn’t just for vintage and used toys, and that’s because there’s plenty of new toys sold there every single day. This means if you couldn’t find a certain figure or set on the shelves IRL, you can probably order it on eBay and have it arrive IRL in a very short period of time.
With the holidays around the corner, and way too many cool things out there to choose from, here are the fifteen hottest toys on eBay right now.
Signed X-Men ‘97 Action Figure Set/Full X-Men 97 Set (2024)
They say you can’t hear a toy, but just looking at the full set of X-Men ‘97 action figures and toys can trigger that nostalgic theme song in our heads. Is Jean Grey controlling our minds? Nope! These toys are 100 percent real, brand-new, but utterly retro. Bonus: There’s a bunch of signed versions of X-Men ‘97 merch out there.
Buy the X-Men ’97 Action Figures Here
Little Live Pets My Puppy’s Home Interactive Plush Toy Puppy & Dog House
For parents and caregivers, the appeal of the Little Live Pets line is obvious and undeniable. In many cases, like this Puppy Home set, the packaging itself is part of the fun. Unboxing is all the rage with adults, but kids really enjoy it, too. With this Little Live Pets, the dog doesn’t actually appear in the dog house unless you build it a very specific way. Caregivers should be sure to do this with kids, but the results are magic.
Buy the Little Live Pets Puppy and Dog House Here
Games Workshop Warhammer 40K – Leviathan Box Set
If Warhammer is good enough for Henry Cavill to play, it’s good enough for you. This new Leviathan Box Set also has one thing on more traditional Warhammer miniatures — these are already painted and ready to play. No grey pile of shame here!
Buy the Warhammer 40K Leviathan Box Set Here
McFarlane House of the Dragon 2024 Meleys Dragon Figure
The red dragon Meleys can be yours to own, assuming you’re not worried about getting burned. Actually, there’s no fire included with this House of the Dragon replica, but you will feel burning mad if it sells out and you don’t own one. Winter is coming, and you need a dragon to keep you warm. We can keep going with these heat jokes, but we’ll stop there.
Buy the HOTD Meleys Dragon Figure Here
Mego Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Spock Figure (2024)
Ethan Peck’s version of Spock on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has managed to conquer skeptical Trekkie hearts across the universe. This Mego, large-sized Spock combines the new style of Peck’s iconic Vulcan in Strange New Worlds, but the style of the figure is the same as the retro Mego figures, back with Spock was played by Leonard Nimoy. This toy is a beautiful blend of retro packaging, and new Trek hotness. A highly logical gift.
Buy the Star Trek: SNW Spock Figure Here
Bratz x Mean Girls Regina George Collector Doll
The most iconic queen bee, Regina George of Mean Girls, made her triumphant return this year in the remake of Mean Girls. And whether she’s played by Reneé Rapp or Rachel McAdams, the venom and power of the meanest Mean Girl of them all is immortal. Thanks to a new Bratz version of Regina George, this character will continue to inspire the best – and the worst — in all of us.
Buy the Bratz x Mean Girls Regina George Doll Here
Star Wars: The Acolyte “The Stranger” Helmet
While there might not be a Season 2 of Star Wars: The Acolyte coming, our memories of The Stranger—AKA Manny Jacinto as Qimir—will live on forever. Easily one of the coolest aspects of The Acolyte was this Dark Side warrior, particularly his sensory deprivation helmet. Easily cooler than Kylo Ren’s helmet, this Star Wars costume piece was an instant classic.
Buy the Star Wars: The Acolyte Stranger Helmet Here
ZD Toy Deadpool & Wolverine Two Pack
The biggest movie of the year also produced some of the best toys of the year. These oversized versions of Logan and Wade are essential for any serious Marvel fan. But also, a great way to create your own universe, populated with your own personal Wolverine and Deadpool variants. Who says the adventures you create aren’t MCU canon, somewhere in the multiverse.
Buy the ZD Toy Deadpool & Wolverine Pack Here
Tiger Furby 70-800 Electronic Interactive Toy (1998)
Bring me all the Furbies! Although multicolored and extremely complicated versions of Furbies dominate the stores, the classic version of a Furby can’t be beat. If you’re looking for a gift that is both trendy and legitimately retro, you can’t go wrong with a classic Furby. Are the new ones that much better?
Buy the Tiger Furby Electronic Interactive Toy Here
Transformers Overmind Unicron
The most devastating Transformer of them all is Unicron, the planet eater! Portrayed in various different versions of Transformers, this deluxe Unicron figure recalls the design from the classic 1986 animated feature, Transformers: The Movie. You’ve got the power! (To buy this Unicron for yourself or someone you love.)
Buy Transformers Overmind Unicron Here
McFarlane Christopher Reeve Superman Figure
The greatest Superman actor there ever was has been immortalized in an incredible action figure. Even if you’re not an ’80s or ’90s kid, the face of Superman, on some level, will always be Christopher Reeve. This figure is so accurate, it will make you believe a man can fly, and that fully grown adults can cry just looking at a toy.
Buy the Christopher Reeve Superman Figure Here
Ghostbusters Fright Feature Retro Toys
Although the 1984 and 1989 live-action versions of the Ghostbusters, for many of us, the cartoon versions of the characters from the series The Real Ghostbusters are the ones we think of the most. And to that point, in the ’80s and ’90s there were various absolutely wild toys that had almost nothing to do with events in the cartoon series or the film. For those who have found memories of these wacky toys, the “Fright Features” line of Ghostbusters action figures has been reissued. Just try telling these apart from the figures you had as a kid.
Buy Ghostbusters Retro Toys Here
Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Playset
One of the best kids’ shows on Netflix, the world of Gabby’s Dollhouse isn’t just about living dolls, it’s about living cat dolls. If you’ve got a kid, or need to buy a present for a child aged 3 to 7, you can’t really go wrong with Gabby’s Dollhouse. This playset replicates the miniature playhouse of the series, which makes it somewhat screen-accurate for the littles! Time to get tiny!
Buy the Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Playset Here
Stranger Things Funko Pop Chrissy
Next year, Stranger Things will seemingly conclude its impressive, and culture-dominating run. But there’s still time to collect the strangest things associated with this Netflix hit. Sure, you can get various versions of Eleven as a Funko Pop, but do you have a Funko Pop of Chrissy? This one is going faster than you can say “Upside Down.”
Buy the Strange Things Funko Pop Here
Bandai Toys Godzilla Minus One 2024 Figure
The King of Monsters is back in a big way, and the best version is easily the big G from Godzilla Minus One. This 2024 figure is a back-to-basics Godzilla that is essential for even a casual fan of this iconic monster. We all need more Godzilla toys in our lives, but this one might be the best in years.