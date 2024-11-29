The Best TCG Collectibles to Buy in 2024: Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, MTG, and More

Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection

Pokémon fans who love Charizard do so with a fiery passion, and what better way to celebrate the Kanto Fire-type starter than with this super premium collection? It comes with foil promo cards for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard ex, an assortment of booster packs from different expansions, and a Charizard figurine. The Charizard figure is what makes this an especially neat product. It shows Charizard in all its glory, unleashing a blazing flamethrower attack. Best of all, the figure is designed to hold a card, so pick your favorite (perhaps your new Charizard ex?) and give it a piping hot showcase on your bookshelf

Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection

First introduced in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC “The Indigo Disk,” Terapagos is the newest Legendary Pokémon. It looks like all the stops were pulled out to give this shiny turtle a rather robust ultra-premium collection. It comes packed with tons of stuff for collectors, including cards with brand new foil artwork for Terapagos ex, Cinderace ex, and Lapras ex and a magnetic stand to protect and display them. It also has a Terapagos playmat, deck box, metal coin, dice, eight holo Basic energies, and a whopping 18 booster packs from a variety of Pokémon sets. It doesn’t hurt that Terapagos ex is one of the top competitive decks right now, so picking up this collection will ensure your deck is blinged out in a way befitting the dazzling Terastal turtle.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Best Gifts

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Decks II

For fans of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! from back in the Duelist Kingdom and Battle City days, look no further for an impressively epic gift. The Legendary Decks II box features three ready-to-play decks based on iconic duelists Yugi, Kaiba and Joey. Yugi’s deck focuses on Exodia the Forbidden one and includes new Exodia support cards that’ll have you saying “Obliterate!” in no time. As if that wasn’t enough, Yugi’s deck also has playable versions of the three Egyptian God Cards, Slifer, Obelisk and Ra. Kaiba’s deck stars Blue-Eyes White Dragon, naturally, and comes with an assortment of powerful spell and trap cards. Finally, as you might expect, Joey’s deck is all about Red Eyes B. Dragon and its powerful alternate forms such as Red-Eyes Black Flare Dragon and Red-Eyes Archfiend of Lightning. As if that wasn’t enough, the Legendary Decks II collection also comes with three ultra rare token cards featuring Yugi, Kaiba, and Joey, as well as three secret rare cards meant to support Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl: Eternal Soul, Dark Burning Attack, and Dark Burning Magic.

