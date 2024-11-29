The Best TCG Collectibles to Buy in 2024: Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, MTG, and More
From valuable collector’s items to ready-to-play starter decks, this TCG gift guide has you covered.
It’s time to g-g-g-gift! Whether it’s Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Magic: The Gathering, Disney Lorcana or Star Wars: Unlimited, trading card games have never been more popular. If you’ve got a TCG lover in your life, or if you’re a collector looking to treat yourself this holiday season, then check out our list of TCG products that would make for a great gift. Our holiday gift guide will walk you through the most popular card games being played in 2024 and help you decide what to pick out for your favorite Duelist/Trainer/Planeswalker/Illumineer, whether they be a devoted collector, casual enjoyer, or competitive tournament player.
Pokémon TCG Best Gifts
Scarlet & Violet—Surging Sparks Booster Box
The latest expansion set for the Pokémon TCG is Surging Sparks. It contains over 250 new cards and puts an emphasis on Lightning-type Pokémon. Even before release, collectors hyped up the new Pikachu ex card featuring Pikachu in its sparkly Terastralised form. This card has a whopping four different versions, including a special illustration version and a shiny gold version. There are also some important cards for the more competitive-minded Pokémon players, such as Latios ex and Magneton.
Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection
Pokémon fans who love Charizard do so with a fiery passion, and what better way to celebrate the Kanto Fire-type starter than with this super premium collection? It comes with foil promo cards for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard ex, an assortment of booster packs from different expansions, and a Charizard figurine. The Charizard figure is what makes this an especially neat product. It shows Charizard in all its glory, unleashing a blazing flamethrower attack. Best of all, the figure is designed to hold a card, so pick your favorite (perhaps your new Charizard ex?) and give it a piping hot showcase on your bookshelf
Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection
First introduced in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC “The Indigo Disk,” Terapagos is the newest Legendary Pokémon. It looks like all the stops were pulled out to give this shiny turtle a rather robust ultra-premium collection. It comes packed with tons of stuff for collectors, including cards with brand new foil artwork for Terapagos ex, Cinderace ex, and Lapras ex and a magnetic stand to protect and display them. It also has a Terapagos playmat, deck box, metal coin, dice, eight holo Basic energies, and a whopping 18 booster packs from a variety of Pokémon sets. It doesn’t hurt that Terapagos ex is one of the top competitive decks right now, so picking up this collection will ensure your deck is blinged out in a way befitting the dazzling Terastal turtle.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Best Gifts
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Decks II
For fans of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! from back in the Duelist Kingdom and Battle City days, look no further for an impressively epic gift. The Legendary Decks II box features three ready-to-play decks based on iconic duelists Yugi, Kaiba and Joey. Yugi’s deck focuses on Exodia the Forbidden one and includes new Exodia support cards that’ll have you saying “Obliterate!” in no time. As if that wasn’t enough, Yugi’s deck also has playable versions of the three Egyptian God Cards, Slifer, Obelisk and Ra. Kaiba’s deck stars Blue-Eyes White Dragon, naturally, and comes with an assortment of powerful spell and trap cards. Finally, as you might expect, Joey’s deck is all about Red Eyes B. Dragon and its powerful alternate forms such as Red-Eyes Black Flare Dragon and Red-Eyes Archfiend of Lightning. As if that wasn’t enough, the Legendary Decks II collection also comes with three ultra rare token cards featuring Yugi, Kaiba, and Joey, as well as three secret rare cards meant to support Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl: Eternal Soul, Dark Burning Attack, and Dark Burning Magic.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Quarter Century Bonanza Booster Box
Konami is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! with the Quarter Century Bonanza. It’s pretty much a collector’s dream not only because the card cool includes both classic favorites and modern meta contenders but it also features secret rare cards of the special new “Quarter Century” rarity. The Quarter Century Bonanza card pool includes everything from the fan favorite Dark Magician and Jinzo to the competitive Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage! and S:P Little Knight. Basically, you can get some of the best and most cherished cards in the game in a beautiful new secret rare design that’ll only be available for a limited time. Each pack contains five cards, and one is guaranteed to have a Quarter Century or Platinum secret rare.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Nexus Booster Box
If you’re looking to get someone a Yu-Gi-Oh! gift, it’s hard to go wrong with a booster box. But what expansion should you choose? We especially like 2023’s Duelist Nexus set because it’s going for a relatively low price while still including rare cards such as Crimson Dragon, Unchained Soul of Lord Yama, and Magicians of Bonds and Unity, the latter of which isn’t a competitive card but a cleverly designed commemoration of the game’s 25th anniversary.
Disney Lorcana Best Gifts
Disney Lorcana TCG: Gateway Starter Box Set
Disney Lorcana is the hit new card game that has taken the TCG world by storm. Its cards featuring many cute Disney characters belie the game’s surprising amount of strategic depth. If you’re looking to get someone into the game, look no further than the Gateway Starter Box Set. It’s specifically designed to teach players the rules of the game and gets them started on their journey as an Illumineer.
Illumineer’s Trove Azurite Sea Disney Lorcana Booster Box
For those already familiar with Disney Lorcana or for folks who want to just jump right into the deep end, grab an Illumineer’s Trove from the newest expansion, Azurite Sea. The set puts iconic Disney characters in sea-faring garb, such as pirate Stitch and Jim Hawkins. It also features the Lorcana debut of Big Hero Six and Rescue Rangers, who will no doubt make a big splash in the metagame. The trove comes with eight Azurite Sea booster packs, a score counter, six color-coded dividers for organizing your collection, and six damage counter dice.
Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return – Illumineer’s Quest – Deep Trouble
The first big Disney villain in Lorcana’s story is none other than Ursula from The Little Mermaid. This Illumineer’s Quest product from Ursula’s Return has players working together to face a powered-up Ursula, raid boss style. Players can use the two included ready-to-play decks or use their own custom built Lorcana deck to battle the sea witch. Lorcana traditionally pits players against one another, so this version is a nice changeup for those who want to try working together for a change.
Magic: The Gathering Best Gifts
Magic: The Gathering Foundations Bundle
Magic: The Gathering’s new Foundations set is a special one that’s great for new players and old. The set brings back many fan-favorite cards from past sets and features numerous iconic characters from MTG’s storied history. What makes it so special is how all cards in this set are legal in standard twice as long as usual, so it’s a great investment for tournament players that will pay off for years to come. There are a handful of different Foundations products, any of which would make for a lovely gift, but we especially like the Foundations Bundle because it has a variety of goodies. It comes with nine Foundations booster packs, 20 holo full-art lands, 20 non-holo lands, a spindown die to keep track of your life total, a deck box, and a holo alternate art promo card.
Magic: The Gathering’s Marvel Secret Lair Superdrop – The Astonishing Foil Bundle
In what is easily one of the most exciting nerd crossovers in recent memory, Magic: The Gathering is joining forces with Marvel to release a host of cards featuring the likes of the Avengers and X-Men. The first full set of Marvel cards doesn’t come out until 2025, but a special online Secret Lair Superdrop allowed eager fans to get their hands on some products early. Secret Lair products are printed in limited quantities and are only sold once, so they’re quite the collector’s item. As you can imagine, these new Marvel cards are so hyped that they’re already going for premium prices on eBay. That said, for those with Stark-level funds, this is a fantastic opportunity to get some of the coolest cards around. Of the several products that went on sale, we fancy the Astonishing Foil Bundle that features special holo cards for Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, Black Panther, and Captain America.
Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Best Gifts
Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Spark of Rebellion Two-Player Starter Kit
Launched in 2024, the Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game has players choose an iconic Star Wars character as their leader and then assemble ground forces and a space fleet to see who can destroy the opposing base first. The game has been well-received by fans for its brisk back-and-forth gameplay as well as its excellent use of the many characters, creatures, troopers, and spaceships of the Star Wars universe. Everything you need for two players to jump right into playing is a Two-Player Starter. The only thing left to decide is who gets to be Luke Skywalker and who is Darth Vader.
Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Twilight of the Republic Booster Box
The newest Star Wars: Unlimited expansion is Twilight of the Republic. If someone is already an established SWU player, this would be a great gift for them. The set focuses on the Clone Wars era of the saga, so expect to see the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker as well as villains General Grievous and Darth Maul.