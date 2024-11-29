The Best LEGO Sets to Buy for Holiday Season 2024
We take a closer look at the premiere LEGO products that should be on your radar this holiday.
There’s nothing quite like opening presents during the holiday season. The anticipation of ripping wrapping paper to shreds to find out what glorious gift your loved ones gave you is unmatched, but sometimes you can tell what’s inside without seeing it. Imagine you pick up a perfectly rectangular box, give it a nice shake, and hear a sound akin to shattered glass mixing around in a wooden bowl. You instantly know what it is: LEGO.
The Danish system of interlocking plastic bricks has been a staple of gift-giving for decades, but with the recent influx of adult-based products and nostalgia for classic LEGO sets, the brand’s popularity has risen to an all-time high.
If you want to give the gift of LEGO to a loved one this holiday season, here are our picks for the best LEGO gift ideas, new and old, that you can purchase for yourself on eBay right now!
LEGO Brickheadz 40675: Clone Commander Cody
“Execute Order 66.”
These iconic words uttered by the tyrannical Emperor Palpatine shaped the finale of the prequel era of Star Wars. And with the 20th anniversary of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith right around the corner in 2025, there is no better time than now to acquire the LEGO Brickheadz of Clone Commander Cody, the trooper who shot down Obi-Wan on Utapau. This highly affordable 147-piece set brilliantly captures Cody’s likeness in stylized Brickheadz form, making this set a perfect stocking stuffer come Christmas time.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 6866: Wolverine’s Chopper Showdown
Despite a partnership with Marvel Studios stretching back to the original Avengers movie in 2012, LEGO didn’t produce any official set tie-ins with this past summer’s mega-blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The toymaker refuses to touch any IP that doesn’t have values suitable for family-friendly audiences, and with Deadpool’s signature raunchiness making its way into the MCU, it’s no surprise that LEGO tapped out of products from the film. However, back in 2012, the group made an X-Men set that featured both titular characters of Marvel’s latest feature, alongside Magneto and a slick-looking helicopter. While fans will have to shell out a pretty penny to acquire this one, it’s worth it for two of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel multiverse.
LEGO DC Super Heroes 76274: Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze
While LEGO Marvel has received dozens of new sets every year, LEGO DC feels like the ugly stepchild of comic-based themes. While we wait for the new DCU to kick off with James Gunn’s Superman next July, LEGO had to improvise and dip their toes into the water of older DC IP for sets this year. This resulted in Batman: The Animated Series finally getting the LEGO treatment with 76274: Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze. The angular shaping of the Batmobile is recreated effortlessly here, and minifigures of beloved villains Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze round out the set nicely. Despite few options from the DC theme in 2024, this set is perfect for hardcore Batman enthusiasts.
LEGO 76989: Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck
The unlikely pairing of LEGO and PlayStation’s Horizon video game series yielded one of the most beloved gaming sets of all time, the Tallneck. Made from an impressive 1,222 pieces, this design lives up to its name, standing over a foot tall in height. Surrounded by the trademark luscious scenery the game is known for and an excellent figure of Aloy, 76989 is a brilliant centerpiece for any LEGO collection. Additionally, with the release of LEGO Horizon Adventures, the value of the Tallneck set is only expected to go up over the following few years, so get one now while the iron is still relatively cool.
LEGO Star Wars 75192: UCS Millennium Falcon
A staple of our holiday LEGO gift guides, Han Solo’s trusty piece of junk ship, the Millennium Falcon, isn’t just one of the most famous spaceships in the galaxy far, far away; it’s one of the most famous spaceships in human history. The iconic vessel has been made many times in LEGO form, most prominently with 75192. Part of the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) banner, this 7,541-piece behemoth is the largest LEGO Star Wars set ever. Fans can recreate iconic scenes from the Original Star Wars Trilogy but also have the option to swap out the minifigures and radar dish to match characters from the newer Sequel Trilogy. The UCS Millennium Falcon is the ultimate prize for any LEGO collector, a set worthy of its spot in the pantheon of LEGO greatness.
LEGO Star Wars 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer
If you possess the ultimate vehicle for the light side, you’re going to want something from the dark side to balance out your collection. That’s where 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer storms in. The 43-inch long, 4784-piece monster will instantly become the intimidating centerpiece of any LEGO Star Wars display. While the beast looks like a lot of gray bricks on the outside, the interior designs provide builders with an intricate array of colorful technic pieces designed to capture the iconic triangular design. The Ultimate Collectors Series Imperial Star Destroyer will have your LEGO Rebel figures shaking in their boots.
LEGO Ideas 21345: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera
Retro is in, and what screams the 20th century more than a Polaroid camera? While the LEGO model doesn’t actually take photographs, it wonderfully captures the shape of the beloved piece of antique technology. It also has a brilliant incorporated function to spit out a fake piece of film with cartoon renditions of seminal moments in LEGO’s history. This 516-set is sure to please any mega LEGO fan, but is also a perfect gift for someone looking for a small and affordable shelf piece.
LEGO Back to the Future 10300: DeLorean Time Machine
You built a (LEGO) time machine? Out of a DeLorean? Over 10 years ago, LEGO made their first version of the DMC car from 1985’s Back to the Future in a set that couldn’t stay on shelves if it tried. Time travel over a decade later, and a new, much more detailed version has been released. Despite the massive jump in piece count and price, LEGO still can’t seem to make enough supply of this set to keep up with demand. You might have to pay a premium for this 1872-piece set this holiday season, but having a piece of cinematic history fly into your LEGO display will be worth it. And with the recent 35th anniversary of Back to the Future Part II, there is no better time to get your hands on this product featuring Marty McFly and Doc Brown in their outfits from the movie sequel.
LEGO Harry Potter 76428 Hagrid’s Hut: An Unexpected Visit
LEGO Harry Potter has been around for years, and a new version of Hagrid’s Hut always finds its way into the most recent collection. Because of this, it has become difficult for these respective sets to separate themselves from the pack, but 76428 accomplished the impossible. This latest incarnation of the half-giant’s humble abode is beautifully drawn up with an octagonal shape and rustic aesthetic. Additionally, a barrage of magical creatures helps to round out the scene, including Fang, the dog, and Norbert, the baby dragon. This is a dream set for any fan of the Wizarding World.
LEGO Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina
The scummier side of the Star Wars universe is brilliantly represented with the Master Builder Series Mos Eisley Cantina. Complete with 18 minifigures of the craziest alien characters from across the galaxy, this 3,000+ piece rendition of the space-bar is a spectacular display piece for the biggest Star Wars collectors. Recreating beloved moments like the first ever instance of lightsaber combat, the iconic cantina band, and the infamous “who shot first?” scene cement 75290 as one of the best LEGO Star Wars location builds ever assembled.
LEGO Toy Story 7590: Woody and Buzz to the Rescue
Believe it or not, Toy Story is creeping in on its 30th anniversary. The first ever feature-length film to be entirely 3D animated, Toy Story is a timeless classic that has withstood the test of time. While there aren’t too many LEGO Toy Story sets, the 2010 wave gave us some classics, such as 7590: Woody and Buzz to the Rescue. Based on the climatic final sequence of the original film, this 92-piece set features both of the franchise’s main characters plus a wonderfully cute RC with a fantastic pullback motor function to make the car fly across your living room floor.
LEGO The Legend of Zelda 77092: Great Deku Tree 2-in-1
Sometimes, dreams do come true. Fans of both LEGO and the Nintendo series The Legend of Zelda have been clamoring for a collaboration between the two brands for years, and their wish finally came to fruition in 2024 with the release of 77092: Great Deku Tree 2-in-1. With the ability to build both the versions from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, this set has something for everyone. The first-ever Zelda minifigures are also spectacular, giving us LEGO Link, Zelda, and many of the franchise’s colorful creatures. Fans will continue to yearn for more LEGO Zelda content, but for the holiday season of 2024, this is a fabulous start.