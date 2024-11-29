The Best LEGO Sets to Buy for Holiday Season 2024

Buy 75252 on eBay here

LEGO Ideas 21345: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera

Retro is in, and what screams the 20th century more than a Polaroid camera? While the LEGO model doesn’t actually take photographs, it wonderfully captures the shape of the beloved piece of antique technology. It also has a brilliant incorporated function to spit out a fake piece of film with cartoon renditions of seminal moments in LEGO’s history. This 516-set is sure to please any mega LEGO fan, but is also a perfect gift for someone looking for a small and affordable shelf piece.

LEGO Back to the Future 10300: DeLorean Time Machine

You built a (LEGO) time machine? Out of a DeLorean? Over 10 years ago, LEGO made their first version of the DMC car from 1985’s Back to the Future in a set that couldn’t stay on shelves if it tried. Time travel over a decade later, and a new, much more detailed version has been released. Despite the massive jump in piece count and price, LEGO still can’t seem to make enough supply of this set to keep up with demand. You might have to pay a premium for this 1872-piece set this holiday season, but having a piece of cinematic history fly into your LEGO display will be worth it. And with the recent 35th anniversary of Back to the Future Part II, there is no better time to get your hands on this product featuring Marty McFly and Doc Brown in their outfits from the movie sequel.

LEGO Harry Potter 76428 Hagrid’s Hut: An Unexpected Visit

LEGO Harry Potter has been around for years, and a new version of Hagrid’s Hut always finds its way into the most recent collection. Because of this, it has become difficult for these respective sets to separate themselves from the pack, but 76428 accomplished the impossible. This latest incarnation of the half-giant’s humble abode is beautifully drawn up with an octagonal shape and rustic aesthetic. Additionally, a barrage of magical creatures helps to round out the scene, including Fang, the dog, and Norbert, the baby dragon. This is a dream set for any fan of the Wizarding World.