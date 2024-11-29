The Rarest and Most Unique Geeky Gifts of Holiday Season 2024

This article is part of the Collector’s Digest Holiday Edition powered by:

The thing about being a fan is that, like going on a quest in a fantasy realm, searching for things that you love is part of the fun. Hobbits have to walk a long way to complete their tasks. Luke Skywalker has to find a ship to get him off Tatooine. You get it. Treasure, literal and figurative is foten involved in all the things we love the most. And, around the time of the holidays, you might be wondering what geeky treasures are the best, and also the most elusive.

Diving into eBay is a great way to find pop culture treasures from the distant past as well as the hottest things right now. And, when it comes to finding a great gift, it’s not just that some thing that is really geeky, but also something that is unique. With that in mind, here are a bunch of rare, unique geeky gifts, perfect for yourself, or someone in your life who has to have the thing that nobody every thought to get.

1990 Bruce Wayne Quick Change Action Figure (Kenner)

One of the greatest things about ‘80s and ‘90s action figures was the endless supply of characters rocking outfits they never wore in their respective movies or TV shows. Sometimes it felt like it was easier to find “Ice Attack Batman” than, say, a regular Batman. However, the Quick Change Bruce Wayne action figure split the difference.