Best Anime Gifts to Buy on Black Friday 2023

This has been a stellar year for anime. From the end of Attack on Titan and the continuation of hits like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer to the debut of new hits like ZOM 100, there’s plenty to love for every kind of anime fan. The same is true of anime collectibles. Whether you’re attached to your childhood favorites or are caught up on the latest and greatest, there’s every kind of collectible you can think of out there.

With help from eBay, we’ve identified a few anime items you’ll want to get your hands on this holiday.

Asuka Langley Figure

One of Evangelion’s main characters, Asuka Langley should not be trifled with. She’s mostly known for her serious outfit when piloting her Eva unit, which is why this particular figure stands out. Rather than the serious, end-of-the-world business, this casual look is a nice change-up from the dire circumstances of the show. Plus, there are monochrome-colored versions out there, too.