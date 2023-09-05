The History of Ahsoka Tano in LEGO
Now the star of her own Disney+ show, look back on the history of Ahsoka Tano's various appearances in LEGO Star Wars sets.
15 years ago, the galaxy far, far away changed forever with the introduction of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie. Despite a lukewarm reaction to the film, Ahsoka, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, took the Star Wars fandom by storm. Fast forward another decade and a half, Ahsoka Tano, playfully called “Snips” by her reluctant master, Anakin Skywalker, has established herself as one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars franchise. With appearances in 7 seasons of The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka was a prime choice to receive her own spinoff series, which is now currently streaming on Disney+. Throughout this entire process, LEGO Star Wars has chronicled Ahsoka’s incredible journey with an array of fascinating models you can purchase for yourself on eBay at this very moment!
Let’s take a look at the history of Ahsoka through the lens of LEGO.
AT-TE Walker
To coincide with the release of The Clone Wars, LEGO went all out with a huge wave of Star Wars sets based on that film. Luckily for fans, Ahsoka was available in multiple sets, but both were relatively expensive. The more of affordable of the two was 7675 AT-TE Walker, one of the most iconic vehicles from the Prequel era of Star Wars. The set in question included several seminal Clone Wars characters, including Snips along with her master, Rotta the baby Hutt, and the ever-so-popular Captain Rex.
Buy 7675 on eBay here
The Twilight
The other 2008 set to include Ahsoka was 7680 The Twilight, the flagship vehicle from The Clone Wars movie. Luke Skywalker’s description of seeing the Millennium Falcon for the first time seems apt when describing The Twilight, “What a piece of junk!” The 882-piece set was full of gray bricks used to recreate the ship’s bizarre, boxy aesthetic. Anakin Skywalker and Rotta the Hutt were again included here, alongside R2-D2. The set was a limited edition at the now-defunct Toys “R” Us.
Buy 7680 on eBay here
Ahsoka’s Starfighter and Vulture Droid, Anakin’s Y-wing Starfighter, Clone Turbo Tank
From 2009-10, the same Ahsoka minifigure in her Padawan outfit with the stylish tube top came in 3 additional Clone Wars sets. 7751 Ahsoka’s Starfighter and Vulture Droid saw Snips without her master for the first time, battling a small droid army in a space skirmish. 8037 Anakin’s Y-wing Starfighter remade some wizard moments from The Clone Wars, while 8098 Clone Turbo Tank was a trendy set upon its release in the summer of 2010.
Find 7751 on eBay here
Find 8037 on eBay here
Find 8098 on eBay here
Umbaran MHC (Mobile Heavy Cannon), Coruscant Police Gunship
After a three-year break, Ahsoka reappeared in a LEGO Star Wars set in 2013, this time with the first variation in outfit we’ve seen. Sporting a backless vest, belt, and sash, this Ahsoka figure was highly desirable, and to the dismay of collectors, she only came in two limited edition sets. Both sets retailed for $49.99, about what you can expect to pay for this Ahsoka figure alone on eBay. The first set in question was 75013 Umbaran MHC (Mobile Heavy Cannon), featuring a highly unique vehicle in the “Carnage of Krell” arc of The Clone Wars season 4. The second set, released a year later in 2014, was another Toys “R” Us exclusive. 75046, Coruscant Police Gunship, reunited Anakin and Ahsoka in LEGO form for the last time while providing two exclusive Shock Troopers. The exclusivity of the figures here drove the prices of the set up to nearly 6x of its original retail price!
Get 75013 on eBay here
Get 75046 on eBay here
Armored Assault Tank (AAT), Duel on Mandalore
When Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, they seemed poised to move on from anything related to the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. This included The Clone Wars show, which saw its 6th and thought to be final season dumped on Netflix with little fanfare. However, after seven years, Disney recognized the error of their ways and resurrected the show, letting it conclude in one final season on Disney+. Ahsoka Tano, who had now left the Jedi Order, was once again a primary focus of the series. Because of this, LEGO made multiple sets centered almost exclusively around her. The first set, released in the late summer of 2020, was 75283 Armored Assault Tank (AAT). While the main build of the set was a vehicle for Battle Droids, this particular model flew off shelves for the all-new Ahsoka minifigure and the first rendition of an Ahsoka Clone Trooper, with the orange painted helmets. This new version of LEGO Ahsoka wouldn’t remain exclusive for long, as she would appear in another set a year later. This was 75310 Duel on Mandalore, a diorama display of Ahsoka’s lightsaber duel against Darth Maul, a highlight moment for many hardcore fans during the final arc of The Clone Wars season 7. While including her in this smaller set diminished the figure’s value, it was also a way for many fans to get their hands on an Ahsoka Tano figure for the first time at a reasonable price.
Find 75283 on eBay here
Find 75310 on eBay here
Rebel Combat Frigate
Before The Clone Wars returned, there was Star Wars Rebels, the show that ties in with the Ahsoka series. Ahsoka, codenamed Fulcrum, pops in and out of Rebels herself. The slightly older version of the character got a complete revamping in LEGO minifigure form in 2016, appearing in only one set, 75158 Rebel Combat Frigate. The 936-piece model was hard to find upon release and retailed for $109.99, but the immense popularity of Rebels and the Ahsoka character skyrocketed the value of this product after it retired. The ship will run you 4x it’s retail price on aftermarkets nowadays, and nearly $300 of that price comes from the exclusive Ahsoka minifigure alone. Despite her becoming more common in LEGO sets in the 2020s, the value of this figure has only increased, making it one of the most desired LEGO figures on the market today.
Find 75158 on eBay here
Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle
Fresh off the presses is the 75362 Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle, the latest LEGO set to include Lady Tano. Based on the Ahsoka TV series, the 599-piece beaut brings Ahsoka’s flagship vessel to life with beautiful dark red and gray coloring. The shuttle itself appears at the end of Rebels and in live-action, so fans can capture different moments from Ahsoka’s history with this set. This also marks the first set to include the live-action variation of Ahsoka, played by the supremely talented Rosario Dawson, as a LEGO minifigure.
Find 75362 on eBay now
Bonus: Ahsoka Tano Brickheadz
To commemorate LEGO reaching their 150th set in the popular Brickheadz line, they decided to make a beloved character with a unique golden logo on the box. That character in question? You guessed it, Ahsoka Tano!
Buy the Ahsoka Brickhead on eBay here