The History of Ahsoka Tano in LEGO

Umbaran MHC (Mobile Heavy Cannon), Coruscant Police Gunship

After a three-year break, Ahsoka reappeared in a LEGO Star Wars set in 2013, this time with the first variation in outfit we’ve seen. Sporting a backless vest, belt, and sash, this Ahsoka figure was highly desirable, and to the dismay of collectors, she only came in two limited edition sets. Both sets retailed for $49.99, about what you can expect to pay for this Ahsoka figure alone on eBay. The first set in question was 75013 Umbaran MHC (Mobile Heavy Cannon), featuring a highly unique vehicle in the “Carnage of Krell” arc of The Clone Wars season 4. The second set, released a year later in 2014, was another Toys “R” Us exclusive. 75046, Coruscant Police Gunship, reunited Anakin and Ahsoka in LEGO form for the last time while providing two exclusive Shock Troopers. The exclusivity of the figures here drove the prices of the set up to nearly 6x of its original retail price!

Armored Assault Tank (AAT), Duel on Mandalore

When Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, they seemed poised to move on from anything related to the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. This included The Clone Wars show, which saw its 6th and thought to be final season dumped on Netflix with little fanfare. However, after seven years, Disney recognized the error of their ways and resurrected the show, letting it conclude in one final season on Disney+. Ahsoka Tano, who had now left the Jedi Order, was once again a primary focus of the series. Because of this, LEGO made multiple sets centered almost exclusively around her. The first set, released in the late summer of 2020, was 75283 Armored Assault Tank (AAT). While the main build of the set was a vehicle for Battle Droids, this particular model flew off shelves for the all-new Ahsoka minifigure and the first rendition of an Ahsoka Clone Trooper, with the orange painted helmets. This new version of LEGO Ahsoka wouldn’t remain exclusive for long, as she would appear in another set a year later. This was 75310 Duel on Mandalore, a diorama display of Ahsoka’s lightsaber duel against Darth Maul, a highlight moment for many hardcore fans during the final arc of The Clone Wars season 7. While including her in this smaller set diminished the figure’s value, it was also a way for many fans to get their hands on an Ahsoka Tano figure for the first time at a reasonable price.

