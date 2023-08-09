Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s Prequel Arc Proves The Importance Of Breaking Form

The Confidence Of Abandoning Core Cast

Yuji Itadori’s demonic possession and internal struggle is certainly reminiscent of similar shonen anime like Tokyo Ghoul, Blue Exorcist, Parasyte, and even shades of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach. These series all head down compelling paths in their second seasons, but they’re still largely conventional continuations of their original stories. These anime have rich worlds with decades of lore, just like Jujutsu Kaisen, but their compulsion to continue moving forward in a linear fashion ultimately does a disservice to their rich worlds. Jujutsu Kaisen strips its central players away during its second season’s “Hidden Inventory” prequel arc, which turns the clock back more than a decade to 2006 when acclaimed jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, is just a cocky second-year student.

This pitstop in the past helps establish a stronger foundation that doesn’t need to consistently rely on the same handful of characters, but it also effectively highlights that Jujutsu Kaisen’s world is much bigger than simply Yuji and his fellow Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College jujutsu sorcerer peers. They are important players, but not the most important. This humbling reality check helps Jujutsu Kaisen set up epic future conflicts, which may or may not involve season one’s crew. This prequel approach teaches the audience to stay alert and that this won’t just be a linear narrative. Some viewers were caught off guard when season two began, but Jujutsu Kaisen has now set a precedent for these types of detours. Each season could begin with a shorter story arc that’s set in the past–or even the future–as a creative way to set up the conflicts to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen previously found success with this angle in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is set a few years before the anime’s first season. Season two’s “Hidden Inventory” material builds upon this confidence and momentum by going even further with it. However, these radical deviations suddenly feel more natural since there has been increasing prequel content that’s kept fans satisfied before returning to Yuji’s story. All of this makes Yuji’s inevitable return hit even harder due to how it’s been that much longer since the core cast was seen and celebrated.

It Retroactively Strengthens Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season is full of intimidating threats, but among the most vicious is powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Suguru Geto. There’s an intense relationship between Geto and Satoru Gojo, but much of it is left to the audience’s imagination, almost as if they’re in the same position as jujutsu newcomer, Yuji Itadori. Some of Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s most effective scenes are whenever Gojo and Geto are opposite each other, but they’re still treated like supporting players in someone else’s story. The whole point of “Hidden Inventory” is to get to the bottom of Gojo and Geto’s relationship. They’re introduced as trusted friends, only for the two of them to be pulled in the opposite extremes of jujutsu sorcery.

It’s previously been difficult to understand Geto’s motivations and his interest in Gojo. Season two’s prequel prelude explains Geto’s tragic fall from grace and his grander desire to wipe out all curses, which means the execution of all non-sorcerers. Gojo doesn’t just witness his best friend’s corruption, but he’s responsible for it in his own way by showing Geto just how far jujutsu sorcery can be taken. Gojo’s smug arrogance inspires this mass murderer to never give up. This is the perfect primer on Jujutsu Kaisen’s big villain before he re-emerges, stronger than ever. The audience has much greater understanding and empathy regarding Gojo and Geto’s relationship and the inevitable danger that it’s building towards in the season’s upcoming “Shibuya Incident” Arc.

Season two’s “Hidden Inventory” experience also provides greater context on the importance of Megumi Fushigoro, one of Yuji’s jujutsu peers and a fellow disciple of Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season is largely viewed through Yuji’s perspective, but Megumi is there from the first episode and some fans have argued that he’s even more deserving of the protagonist role. “Hidden Inventory” further develops this theory through the tease that Megumi is the son of Toji, an infamous sorcerer killer. This arc ends with Gojo taking Megumi under his wing, an action that means much more in the greater context of his lineage. Gojo may view his time with Geto as a failure, but Megumi is a second chance to avoid the same mistakes. Megumi is destined to play a much bigger role in season two’s future and reiterates his importance over Yuji.