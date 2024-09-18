The 10 Best Charizard Cards Worth Catching for Your Pokemon Collection
Charizard has always been the most sought-after pocket monster in the Pokémon TCG. These are the 'zard cards you can't miss out on.
The Pokémon Trading Card Game was released hot on the heels of the first Pokémon video games for the Nintendo Game Boy, Pokémon Red/Blue/Green. It first debuted in Japan in 1996 and soon followed in North America in 1998 where it was published by Wizards of the Coast. Pokémon fever swept across the nation and it wasn’t long before kids and adults alike were opening booster packs, trading with friends, and battling opponents. Since then, Pokémon cards have become valuable collector’s items, and none of them are more sought after than Charizard cards.
The original Pokémon games start by offering the player a choice between three options to be their first Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, or Charmander, which evolve into Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard, respectively. Given that Charizard is essentially a fire-breathing dragon, it shouldn’t be any surprise that its popularity far eclipsed the other two. Charmander was a main character in the Pokémon anime, and its hot-headedness became a challenge for Ash Ketchum to control when it evolved into the rebellious Charmeleon and then Charizard. Funny enough, even though Charizard’s reptilian appearance and big wings make it look like a dragon, it’s technically a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon and does not have the Dragon-type designation like fellow Gen I dragon, Dragonite. This would later be addressed, at least in temporary fashion, in Pokémon X/Y where Charizard gained the ability to Mega Evolve into the mighty Mega Charizard X, a Fire and Dragon-type with black scales and blue flame.
A key element in determining the value of a Pokémon card is its grade. There are numerous professional grading companies, but cards graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) generally fetch the highest prices on the market thanks to its popularity with collectors. A grader will inspect the condition of a card’s edges, corners, and surface, as well as the centering of its art, and award a score from 1 to 10. A card’s grade can greatly affect its price, with perfect or near-perfect scores of 10 or 9.5 sometimes increasing the value tenfold, depending on how rare the card is. If you want to add a certain Charizard card to your collection but find it too expensive, consider searching for an ungraded one instead to see if that makes the price a bit more reasonable. Now, PSA-graded cards can even be purchased via the PSA Vault feature on eBay, which invites collectors to submit, store, and browse a collection of PSA-graded cards.
Everyone knows that Charizard cards are the most popular in the entire Pokémon TCG. The Pokémon Company knows that too, and regularly releases new Charizard cards featuring its various forms from over the years, including this October’s Charizard ex Super-Premium collection. Expansion sets tend to go up in overall value simply because they contain a Charizard card. Some Charizard cards are expensive beyond belief. Others are more affordable while still sporting some incredible artwork.
Here’s a list of the 10 coolest English Charizard cards to consider adding to your collection.
Base Set 1st Edition Charizard
This is the one that started it all. The debut Pokémon TCG set from 1999, Base Set, gave us the first-ever Charizard card. Back in that era, the first print run of Pokémon cards were given the 1st Edition stamp. The first run of Base Set, in particular, didn’t have any shadowing on the art box – a valuable attribute to collectors. Featuring striking artwork from Mitsuhiro Artia (who was a featured guest of Den of Geek’s eBay Live auction at SDCC 2024), a 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard with a Gem Mint 10 grade is considered one of the most rare and expensive Pokémon cards in existence. It’s not unusual to see them selling for six or even seven figures. While that specific version of the card is out of reach for most collectors, there are numerous other printings (such as the XY Evolutions modern reprint) that make them quite a bit more affordable.
Neo Destiny Shining Charizard
Feast your eyes on the first Pokémon card to feature Shiny Charizard. The 2002 Pokémon TCG expansion set Neo Destiny introduced Shining Charizard and its distinct dark-purple color. Charizard’s Shiny form was later changed to black, so this Charizard card is notable for how it captures a distinct moment in Charizard’s history.
FireRed LeafGreen Charizard ex
By the sixth major expansion of the Pokémon TCG released in 2004, called EX FireRed & LeafGreen, Pokémon ex were all the rage. These were powerful Pokémon cards worth two Prize cards instead of the traditional one. This set is where we got the first-ever Charizard ex, and it’s been a hit with collectors ever since.
Gold Star Charizard (Delta Species)
If you’re after a Shiny Charizard card with the modern red-and-black design, consider Gold Star Charizard from 2006’s EX Dragon Frontiers set. Just when you thought Charizard couldn’t get any cooler, this card’s Delta Species attribute makes it a Darkness-type Pokémon. Charizard cards are notorious for having obscenely expensive attacks that do obscenely high damage, and this one is no exception with its 150-damage Dark Swirl attack that costs a staggering five energy to use.
M Charizard EX 69/106
There are two versions of M Charizard EX, one for each of Charizard’s Mega Evolutions, but the one featuring Mega Charizard X is the fan-favorite because it’s the first time Charizard was given Dragon-typing. (Finally!) Not to mention, it looks incredible with its black-and-blue design. Flashfire’s M Charizard EX isn’t notable so much for its rarity and value. It’s special because it’s the one and only Dragon-type Charizard card.
Reshiram & Charizard-GX Gold Promo
The Pokémon TCG’s Tag Team era saw two Pokémon teaming up to create an especially strong card worth a staggering three Prize cards. These Tag Team cards excited fans with their fun combinations of different Pokémon and unique artwork showcasing two Pokémon on the same card. In a rare instance of Charizard sharing the spotlight, it fights alongside the Dragon and Fire-type legendary Pokémon known as Reshiram. We’re highlighting the gold promo version of Reshiram & Charizard-GX only found in the limited edition Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection. With its minimalist design, mono-color Pokémon, and gleaming gold appearance, it’s one of the most alluring Charizard cards ever made – and that’s saying something!
Pokémon 151 Special Illustration Charizard ex
Charizard ex from the Pokémon 151 set holds the distinction of having the highest damage attack (without modifications) in the game with Explosive Vortex’s 330 damage. You read that right. It’s not only the strongest Charizard card but the strongest card in the entire Pokémon TCG. Period. But that’s not the only reason one might want to add it to their collection. This Special Illustration Charizard ex card is part of a three-card set that tells a story of evolution, exquisitely illustrated by artist miki kudo. Yes, Charizard is the epitome of power, but these cards show a different side. They display the beauty of its journey from a baby Charmander to a grumpy Charmeleon and finally a soaring Charizard, set against a fiery volcanic landscape. Gorgeous.
Ultra-Premium Collection Promo Charizard VMAX
What if Godzilla was a Fire-type? If we had to pick one piece of Pokémon card art that conveys the awesome power of Charizard, it would be the Ultra-Premium Collection Promo Charizard VMAX. Typically, the Pokémon Company maintains each Pokémon’s cartoon style when making trading cards, but this is a rare exception. The breathtaking artwork by illustrator Shiburingaru depicts the fearsome, overwhelming power of Charizard’s Gigantamax form with a card that captures its kaiju-like size and appearance.
Ultra-Premium Collection Promo Charizard VSTAR
The Pokémon Company knew what they were doing when they packaged the Ultra-Premium Collection featuring Charizard. It contained three unique Charizard promo cards. Two of them are so cool that they’re worth mentioning on this list. This Charizard VSTAR promo shows two Kanto favorites facing off Dragon Ball Z-style, with Mewtwo charging up a
Kamehameha Wave psychic energy blast and Charizard unleashing a flamethrower. For as badass as KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA’s illustration is, the artwork isn’t without a sense of humor. Look closely at the art to find a few Pokémon hanging out watching this battle of Gen I titans. This is a great collector’s item for the Charizard fan that wants something eye-catching without breaking the bank.
Paldean Fates Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare
Charizard ex from 2024’s Paldean Fates expansion changed the game for Charizard cards. Between its Infernal Reign ability and Burning Darkness attack, this Dark-type Tera Charizard ex is easily the best Charizard card ever printed. It’s won several big tournaments and is the deck of choice for Tord Reklev, widely considered to be the best Pokémon TCG player in the world currently playing the game. There are seven different versions of Charizard ex with unique artwork, but this Special Illustration Rare by artist AKIRA EGAWA is easily our favorite not only because it’s the rarest, but because it showcases Charizard’s red-and-black Shiny color scheme while in its powered-up Terastralized form.