The 10 Best Charizard Cards Worth Catching for Your Pokemon Collection

The Pokémon Trading Card Game was released hot on the heels of the first Pokémon video games for the Nintendo Game Boy, Pokémon Red/Blue/Green. It first debuted in Japan in 1996 and soon followed in North America in 1998 where it was published by Wizards of the Coast. Pokémon fever swept across the nation and it wasn’t long before kids and adults alike were opening booster packs, trading with friends, and battling opponents. Since then, Pokémon cards have become valuable collector’s items, and none of them are more sought after than Charizard cards.

The original Pokémon games start by offering the player a choice between three options to be their first Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, or Charmander, which evolve into Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard, respectively. Given that Charizard is essentially a fire-breathing dragon, it shouldn’t be any surprise that its popularity far eclipsed the other two. Charmander was a main character in the Pokémon anime, and its hot-headedness became a challenge for Ash Ketchum to control when it evolved into the rebellious Charmeleon and then Charizard. Funny enough, even though Charizard’s reptilian appearance and big wings make it look like a dragon, it’s technically a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon and does not have the Dragon-type designation like fellow Gen I dragon, Dragonite. This would later be addressed, at least in temporary fashion, in Pokémon X/Y where Charizard gained the ability to Mega Evolve into the mighty Mega Charizard X, a Fire and Dragon-type with black scales and blue flame.

A key element in determining the value of a Pokémon card is its grade. There are numerous professional grading companies, but cards graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) generally fetch the highest prices on the market thanks to its popularity with collectors. A grader will inspect the condition of a card’s edges, corners, and surface, as well as the centering of its art, and award a score from 1 to 10. A card’s grade can greatly affect its price, with perfect or near-perfect scores of 10 or 9.5 sometimes increasing the value tenfold, depending on how rare the card is. If you want to add a certain Charizard card to your collection but find it too expensive, consider searching for an ungraded one instead to see if that makes the price a bit more reasonable. Now, PSA-graded cards can even be purchased via the PSA Vault feature on eBay, which invites collectors to submit, store, and browse a collection of PSA-graded cards.