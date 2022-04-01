Mad Magazine’s Most Significant Cultural Moments

MAD changed to a magazine format in July 1955. Free from the strict Senate Committee-dictated Comics Code Authority standards, it rebranded its editorial staff as “The Usual Gang of Idiots,” and took on a new mission statement: “Humor in a jugular vein.” To underscore the significance, the cover promised “inside you will find a very important message.” But all the message said was “Please buy this magazine!” It also marked the first time Alfred E. Neuman asked “What? Me worry?”

MAD Congratulates John Kennedy

MAD #60 January 1961

The 1960 Presidential election was close, but no surprise to MAD which hit stands proclaiming “Mad congratulates John Kennedy upon his election as president. We were with you all the way Jack!” The issue was shipped before votes were even counted, so how could they have been so sure? They weren’t. If flipped and read upside down, the issue congratulated Richard Nixon on his amazing win, which they’d always known was coming. Stores just had to display the right side.

Spy vs Spy

MAD #18 April 2021

When Antonio Prohías was president of the Cuban Cartoonists Association, he published anti-Batista cartoons. When Fidel Castro took power, Prohías criticized the new regime and was accused of working for the CIA. Worried he was putting his co-workers in danger, the suspected spy escaped to America to imperil the writers at MAD instead. Conceived at the height of the Cold War, “Spy vs. Spy” reduced nuclear anxiety to cynical slapstick. It starred two secret agents concocting elaborate schemes of Mutually Assured Destruction. The spies debuted in January 1961 but didn’t infiltrate the cover until 2021.

Who Needs You, Vietnam issue

MAD #126 April 1969