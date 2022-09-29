Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, and News
The Yellowstone season 5 release date is fast approaching. Here is everything you need to know about the Neo-Western's next outing.
Another year of pure Yellowstone TV dominance has come and gone and Yellowstone season 5 is officially on the way.
Fans can quibble with whether Yellowstone season 4 and its all out war saga was creativity successful or not, but what cannot be denied is the awesome ratings power of this Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount Network series.
In its fourth season, Yellowstone was once again one of TV’s most-watched properties, with a premiere that drew 10.5 million viewers and a finale that took in almost the exact same amount. Naturally Paramount Network wants more of that good stuff so they ordered Yellowstone season 5 back in February 2022.
With season 5 fast approaching, let’s take stock of everything we know about Yellowstone season 5 and take some guesses on the things we don’t know.
Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date
Yellowstone season 5 is set to premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Taylor Sheridan’s newest show, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere that same day on Paramount+. Though Tulsa King is not set in the Yellowstone universe, it should make for an interesting Sheridan double feature in November.
Yellowstone Season 5 Cast
The main cast of Yellowstone consists of:
- Kevin Costner as John Dutton
- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
- Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton
- Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton
- Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
- Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton
- Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton
- Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater
- Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce
- Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield
- Ian Bohen as Ryan
- Ryan Bingham as Walker
- Finn Little as Carter
Former series regular Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom is no longer in the cast as his character is off to 6666 Ranch in Texas to start a spinoff. Supporting characters getting upgraded to series regulars for season 5 include:
- Mo Brings Plenty as Mo
- Wendy Moniz as Lynelle Perry
- Jen Landon as Teeter
- Kathryn Kelly as Emily
Meanwhile Josh Lucas returns to the series to play a young John Dutton in flashbacks. Jacki Weaver also returns in her role as Caroline Warner. New additions to the cast include: Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer
The first full trailer for Yellowstone season 5 is here and it’s going full West Wing. See what we mean below:
Yes, that is Governor John Dutton and yes, Montana might be in trouble.
Yellowstone Season 5 Plot
The Yellowstone season 4 finale leaves some lingering plot threads that season 5 is sure to confront.
What does Kayce’s apocalyptic vision mean for the future of the ranch, Montana, and maybe the world at large? Who else is leaving the series for the 6666 spinoff? And most importantly: what’s next for Beth Dutton? We’ll keep an eye out for any and all interviews that offer up tidbits of information for what’s to come.
Of course, as the trailer reveals, much of Yellowstone season 5 will take place in the hallowed halls of the Montana government. This season could be called “Helena” as much as “Yellowstone.”
How to Watch Yellowstone
While Yellowstone season 5 is not yet here, there are currently plenty of mediums to check out Yellowstone seasons 1 through 4.
Anyone with a cable login can watch Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount Network’s website. Interestingly, though ViacomCBS owns both Paramount Network and streaming service Paramount+, the first three seasons of Yellowstone can be streamed on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. Bet ViacomCBS wants that content licensing deal back! Yellowstone season 4 will eventually be available on Peacock, but no official release date has been announced yet.
Yellowstone season 4 episodes can also be purchased via the usual suspects like Amazon Prime Video. Certain cable and streaming providers like Spectrum, Fubo TV, and Philo feature episodes on demand as well.
Other Taylor Sheridan Shows to Watch
If access to four seasons of Yellowstone content isn’t enough to scratch your dramatic itch, the good news is that Yellowstone creator/auteur Taylor Sheridan has a big deal with Paramount and isn’t going away anytime soon. Here are some things to look out for!
- Yellowstone prequel 1883 has wrapped up its first and only season and is available to stream on Paramount+. The series will soon be followed by another prequel titled 1932, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
- Mayor of Kingstown is not related to Yellowstone but it hails from Sheridan and writing partner Hugh Dillon. The show about a prison town stars Jeremy Renner and all 10 episodes are available to stream on Paramount+
- A second Yellowstone spinoff called 6666 is on the way.
- Land Man is a project unrelated to Yellowstone and will follow the Texas oil boom.
- The aforementioned Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone is set to arrive the same day as Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount+.
Stay tuned for more news about Yellowstone season 5!