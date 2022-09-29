Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, and News

Another year of pure Yellowstone TV dominance has come and gone and Yellowstone season 5 is officially on the way.

Fans can quibble with whether Yellowstone season 4 and its all out war saga was creativity successful or not, but what cannot be denied is the awesome ratings power of this Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount Network series.

In its fourth season, Yellowstone was once again one of TV’s most-watched properties, with a premiere that drew 10.5 million viewers and a finale that took in almost the exact same amount. Naturally Paramount Network wants more of that good stuff so they ordered Yellowstone season 5 back in February 2022.

With season 5 fast approaching, let’s take stock of everything we know about Yellowstone season 5 and take some guesses on the things we don’t know.