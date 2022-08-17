Yellowstone: a TV Show That Could Never Exist in the UK

UK property developers also work on a different scale, flipping mid-terraces and dividing flats into more, smaller flats instead of planning to raise entirely new cities from the ground. To translate it to British terms, picture a TV drama in which our biggest private landowners – the Queen and Prince Charles – were forced to use guns and helicopters to violently defend themselves from Celt separatists and Sarah Beeny.

Is there a John Dutton equivalent on British television? Let’s toss around some options: First, Downton Abbey’s Robert Crawley, the 7th Earl of Grantham. Both are custodians of inherited estates they’ve sworn to protect, with a question mark over their potential successors. Robert Crawley though, is more likely to be found judging a blancmange contest at the village fete than defending his compound from raiders, and to our knowledge, has yet to use a hot poker to brand the family crest onto any of his children.

If we’re talking TV livestock agents, ours tend to be more from the world of James Herriot than John Dutton. Yes, both men would be found at a cattle auction, but Herriot would likely follow it up by eating too many buns at a lavish farmhouse tea rather than fighting a gun-based territory war.

Tommy Shelby of Peaky Blinders could make for a closer comparison. He also rides horses, and also shoots them in the head when the occasion calls for it. Tommy has the money, criminality, power and nous of the Yellowstone patriarch, as well as a similarly troublesome family/empire. Ultimately though, Tommy’s socialist political career and anti-fascist activism in later series distance him from Dutton’s conservative appeal.

Finally, there’s Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds of May, but despite both men driving monogrammed vehicles, heading up expansive clans, battling the world using often less-than-legal means, they don’t really compare. Audiences first met John Dutton covered in blood and killing a horse; we first met Pop Larkin buying a big freezer for his strawberries.

It’s not just a character like John Dutton we lack on British TV, nor is it just the alien size of Yellowstone’s home state; Westerns in general are a world apart for us. In Britain, cowboys are people caught by Dom Littlewood on hidden camera installing faulty boilers. We don’t have mustangs roaming the wilds (there are ponies in the New Forest but you’d definitely get into trouble if you tried to lasso one). In the UK, no one family could own a farm bigger than Rhode Island. The Windsors might come close, but compared to Yellowstone’s ranchers, they’re land-owning amateurs.