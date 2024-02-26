Anne Boleyn Actors Ranked From Low-Rent to Regal

Adapted from Philippa Gregory’s best-selling historical novel, The Other Boleyn Girl reduces this whole story to a blonde vs brunette cat fight between two sisters embodying that old virgin/whore chestnut. It throws out the history books (counter-factually making Anne the older sister to Mary in service of the experience vs innocence set-up) and presents Anne as a scheming baddie who calculates her way into Henry’s bed with the precision of a missile launch. Natalie Portman is arguably the most beautiful on-screen Boleyn, but divorced of context and depth, when her Anne loses that stunning head it’s hard to feel anything much at all.

9. Charlotte Rampling in Henry VIII and His Six Wives (1972)

Casting the young Charlotte Rampling – who, like Anne Boleyn, is a fluent French speaker who spent time growing up in France – was a smart move for this film remake of the 1970 TV series, but that’s where the praise ends.

Like most of the cast, Rampling is wasted here in a rushed run-through of Henry’s marriages that’s forced to resort to shorthand. This Anne is the six-fingered witch of Catholic propaganda, and very little else. It’s a whistle-stop tour that stuffs this eventful period into too small a space and leaves little doubt as to Anne’s guilt at her trial. This script has made up its mind on Anne, and director Waris Hussein (also known for Doctor Who) doesn’t have the runtime for exploration or complexity. The blackface masque scenes, though perhaps period-appropriate, clearly haven’t aged well either.

8. Merle Oberon in The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)

This United Artists picture starts with the unpromising legend “Henry VIII had six wives. Catherine of Aragon was the first; but her story is of no particular interest.” That’s us told then. As Charles Laughton’s Henry VIII might say: next!

The film does manage to find a teensy bit more interest in Anne’s story, or rather, in her death. Wuthering Heights’ Merle Oberon is only around for 15 minutes before she’s led to the scaffold but her screen presence is such that she makes her mark even with just a handful of lines. Dressing with her ladies and wryly joking that her “Anne Sans Tête” nickname has already been decided, Oberon’s Anne strikes a modern, ironic tone, especially compared to the airhead brat portrayal of Jane Seymour. If only the film found her more fascinating, we might have had more of her.

7. Helena Bonham Carter in Henry VIII (2003)

Anybody upset by Australians Keith Mitchell and Eric Bana being cast as Henry VIII may rethink their objections when they see Englishman Ray Winstone in the role. Physically, Winstone fits the bill. His Henry is vain, macho, athletic and imposing on horseback – but being petitioned at court and negotiating with his lieutenants, he comes across more growly East-End bully than divine scholar.