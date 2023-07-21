Netflix is Making More Money But Getting Worse

Netflix has long been considered the pioneer of the modern streaming era, with its original series like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards popularizing the binge-watch model and encouraging people to cut ties with cable in favor of a virtual hub where people around the world could tune into their favorite movies and TV shows on their own time without commercials. When it first launched its video on demand streaming service in 2007, Netflix was this new and exciting thing where viewers could find almost anything they wanted to watch, and creatives could begin to experiment with stories beyond the confines of network television.

However, as many members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have told their horror stories of working for Netflix and other streaming services during their strike for fair wages and working conditions, it’s become clear that even back then, Netflix was building an empire on the backs of its film and TV crews without giving them a piece of the pie, and it’s only gotten worse since.

You’d think that while streaming CEOs like Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Disney’s Bob Iger, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos are making millions of dollars a year, that the actors and writers that work for their companies would be paid a fair wage and given proper residual payments. The residual payment system that the industry currently uses was created in 1960, the last time that the WGA and SAG (before it became SAG-AFTRA) were on strike together. This system gave performers and writers a percentage of the earnings made by studios for views of a TV episode or movie after its initial air date, including reruns, syndication, and DVD releases. This system has sustained broadcast and cable writers and actors for decades, but while these CEOs make enough money to buy yachts, actors like Orange is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn have been making pennies in residuals for streaming service programming.

Actor Sean Gunn also brought up an important point while on the picket line at Netflix regarding the current residuals model. The show Gilmore Girls, which Gunn has appeared in 130 episodes of, has been exclusively streaming on Netflix for years. Netflix pays a licensing fee to Warner Bros. for the show, which Gunn and other cast members receive some residuals from, but they aren’t given any percentage of the money that Netflix makes from views as they typically would from syndication of the series on broadcast TV.