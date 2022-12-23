Who’s YOUR Santa?

In hindsight, there is much to like about The Santa Clause. The movie technically opens with the death of Santa, which is pretty rad. And additionally, the fact that Tim Allen initially looks nothing like Santa adds a very “anyone can wear the mask” twist to the Santa myth. It gives me hope that at any point, I can just pack on a bunch of weight, grow a white beard, and become universally beloved. On the downside, however, the existence of The Santa Clause meant that I thought Santa’s name was “Santa Clause” for an embarrassingly long time. It’s not until I was a man grown that I realized the title of the film was referring to a clause in the Santa contract. Whoopsies! Alec Bojalad

Mel Smith in Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas (1991)

Briggs’ Father Christmas is a distinctly British creation, a slightly grumpy but ultimately kind hearted working man. Father Christmas has the beard and the ruddy cheeks of a classic Santa but there is a sort of poignancy here – this Christmas lives alone with only his pets (has Mrs Christmas passed? We suspect so, sadly). He grumbles about his delivery man job, but secretly loves it though he dreams of going on holiday to somewhere sunny. Briggs based the character on his father, who was a delivery man, and when the book, and its sequel were adapted into an animation Mel Smith provided his deep, soothing voice. As someone who isn’t a big lover of Christmas I find this Mr Christmas familiar and comforting, an honest man who loves his animals and enjoys the simple things. It reminds me to appreciate a bit of lovely grub and being with the family. Happy Bloomin’ Christmas indeed. Rosie Fletcher

Ed Asner in Elf (2003)

Santa Claus may embody the Spirit of Christmas, and he may even be considered the father of the season, but at the end of the day he’s still a working stiff who spends his favorite holiday on the job and out in the cold. Ed Asner adds this everyman, working class gruffness to what is nonetheless still cuddly effect in the last great Christmas movie, Elf.

Bringing the same world-weary bluntness that Asner imbued in characters like Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or even later old Carl Fredrickson in Pixar’s Up, Asner’s Santa has seen it all and knows the score: right down to what street you want to be on if you want the original Ray’s Pizza in New York. But he’s still a warm-hearted loving man with a twinkle in his eye for those who deserve it. He sees the innate goodness in an innocent like Buddy the Elf, but he also has the wherewithal to spot the naughty ones who cannot be saved, such as the Central Park Rangers. In the end he’s the rare thing: a cool, no-nonsense Santa who’s getting too old for this stuff. David Crow

J.K Simmons in Klaus (2019)

This clearly isn’t a childhood choice. Despite my love of dungarees and McCain Smiles potato shapes, I’m not three years old. And when I was three, I don’t think I’d have grasped the joys of Sad Massive Santa. I’d have found the star of animated Netflix feature Klaus too sad, and too massive, and too damaged by loss, to see the Christmas in him. The older you get though, the more visible the bloom of sadness on Christmas gets… and the clearer it becomes that a man the size of a cliff face who knows his way around a lathe is a man who can call me.

Apologies for that, Santa’s not about lust. In Klaus, he’s about a broken heart restored by charity and community. Voiced by J.K. Simmons, Klaus is a 19th century Norwegian woodworker who built a cabin for his beloved wife, and filled it with toys he’d made for their future children. And then… life happened. Years later, Klaus meets nepotism baby Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) and disillusioned teacher Alva (Rashida Jones) and the three of them create something magnificent by swapping selfishness for generosity. It’s a beautiful story with an enduring message from writer-director Sergio Pablos. And this Klaus, with his Sam Elliott eyebrows, lake of white beard, wardrobe dimensions, and tragic hurt might just be the perfect Father Christmas. (Also, Klaus, if you’re ever in the UK, look me up. Bring the lathe.) Louisa Mellor