Violent Night Review: David Harbour’s Santa Is Naughty and Nice

It’s no secret that folks love to watch Santa Claus break bad. Despite being literally called “Father Christmas” in some cultures, this often rosy-cheeked symbol of generosity from childhood eventually becomes many an adult’s favorite villain: the crazed serial killer with an ax in Silent Night, Deadly Night; or the drunkard who urinates on himself at the mall in Bad Santa.

While some of those movies are better than others (namely the first Billy Bob Thornton iteration of a Yuletide lush), all of them seem to forget that, deep down, we still want to believe that Santa and the season he represents should be depicted as a force for good. Maturity comes in recognizing the world is more complex than a handful of flurries in a snow globe, but Santa need not be. Hence the ingenuity of screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller’s million-dollar-idea: What if Santa Claus finds himself in the middle of a Die Hard movie?

It’s apparently a concept the pair, now most famous for writing the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, came up with in high school, and it plays like it too. Not only does the resulting Violent Night feel like a throwback to ‘90s actioners where everything was a high-concept riff of “Die Hard on a… [insert location],” but it tackles the premise with an extreme amount of nostalgic, juvenile glee. But what is glee, if not just another word for the Christmas cheer that we all seek? Only now, the holiday eggnog comes with a kick. And a punch. And maybe a few impalements. Plus a definite sleigh-load of bludgeonings.

With a setup so simple that it hurts to almost belabor the point, Violent Night takes place in a nondescript New England estate for the wealthy elite on Christmas Eve. It is there that the adult children of Gertrude Lightstone (Beverly D’Angelo) gather to vie for the affection (and money) of their ice-cold matriarch. Some of them are sincere in the love they show for their mother, some duplicitous, but perhaps the only one who matters is little girl Trudy (Leah Brady), a young granddaughter who despite her privilege still enjoys the simple things, such as belief in Santa Claus.