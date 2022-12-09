The Scariest Movie Santas Ever

It is time to acknowledge the reindeer in the room; the truth that children and grown-ups alike are aware of, but dare not speak aloud. Santa Claus is terrifying. A strange old man overseeing an industrial complex of magical creatures, and who watches and judges all the children, then sneaks into your home dispatching justice as he sees fit.

Like clowns and DisneyWorld mascots, as a society, we have all agreed to pretend that this is charming and magical and suitable for children, but deep down in the dark part of our souls, we all know the truth. So with that in mind, here are the most terrifying Santas to ever grace a screen. Some intentionally. Some… less so.

DISCLAIMER: This is a list of actual terrifying Santa Clauses. Not serial killers dressed up as Santa Claus (Sorry Once Upon a Time At Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night), no surly mall Santas (Sorry Bad Santa), and no evil Santa robots (So this year’s Christmas Bloody Christmas is getting turned away at the door). We at Den of Geek believe in Santa Claus, and will accept no substitutes.

Santa’s Slay (2005)

Santa’s backstory has been retold and retconned more times than you can count, but this is one of the darker reimaginings. In this version, Santa is literally the antichrist, the second being to ever be born of an immaculate conception, but this time with Satan as the father (presumably he’s also named for him, but somebody messed up the birth certificate).