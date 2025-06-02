Who Is That Big Returning Doctor Who Star Playing?

Bad Wolf

Okay, technically this is Rose Tyler again, but Bad Wolf is a bit different. At the end of the first season of Nu Who, Rose scatters the message “Bad Wolf” across the universe, so that her past self would have the idea of opening up the TARDIS’s innards and observing the time vortex, allowing her to see everything that would, will or might happen. It last minutes before Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor kissed the time energy out of her and regenerated into David Tennant, but that was only from our perspective. She was outside of space and time! Who knows what she could have done in those few minutes? Including jumping into the spot of a regenerating Fifteenth Doctor to take his place for a couple of specials.

The Valeyard

The Valeyard, a composite of the darker parts of the Doctor’s natures created “some time” between his “Twelfth and final incarnations”. First appearing the Sixth Doctor mega-arc, “The Trial of a Time Lord”, this is one of those bits of lore that is pretty much a footnote to mainstream viewers, but which fans have been champing at the bit for.

This one is far-fetched. “Billie Piper returns to play the Valeyard” sounds like a parody of a Big Finish boxed set. The Valeyard is almost a joke returning character suggestion, but then, so were the Rani and Omega, and Omega just ate the Rani, so let’s not take anything off the table.

The Doctor’s Daughter

We’ve just had a great big episode about the Doctor having and then losing a daughter, not for the first time. Billie Piper returning to Doctor Who is significant because her character, Rose, was last seen in one of Doctor Who’s many attempts to give its lead character a happy ending. The Metacrisis Doctor (a half-human clone grown from the Tenth Doctor’s dismembered hand in “Journey’s End”, and one of many incarnations to be played by David Tennant) went off to a parallel universe to live with Rose Tyler and do kissing and generally have the kind of settled down life the Doctor could never have (apart from when he does).

Maybe they had kids! Maybe one of those kids got their looks from their mum and some Time Lord-ish qualities from their dad, and then she grew up and hopped back to her parents’ old universe to check it out?

With all the clues around a returning Susan Foreman, it might make sense!