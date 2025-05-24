Doctor Who’s Returning Classic-Era Villain Explained

Well, that depends how great and terrifying you find pointy gold masks bearing the face of Grumpy Cat, H.R. Geiger-style tubey guys with skeletal chicken sidekicks, or Peter Davison’s face covered in green pork scratchings.

Omega has previously appeared in the form of all three in Doctor Who, first in 10th anniversary special “The Three Doctors”, then a decade later in Fifth Doctor serial “Arc of Infinity”. (There’s also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him uncredited and dialogue-free appearance in the Gallifreyan flashback around 28 minutes in to “The Timeless Children” but we only know about that one from a stage direction on the script.)

So, who is Omega and what is his deal? He’s a Gallifreyan who, ages ago, harnessed the power of an exploding supernova to give his people the power to travel through time, hence “The first Time Lord. The Creator of the Time Lords.” Only, the experiment went south when some gubbins involving a black hole caused him to become trapped in an anti-matter universe, after which the Time Lords mistook him for dead.

In TV show continuity, we first met Omega in multi-Doctor story “The Three Doctors” when he tried to take his revenge on the Time Lords for having, as he saw it, abandoned him. Using some 1970s special FX and red bubble wrap monsters, Omega created a trap to send the Third Doctor from Earth through space to his anti-matter universe, where he intended to swap places with him and escape. It almost worked, but it turned out that all that time living in the irradiated anti-matter universe had destroyed Omega’s physical form, leaving only his will inside his imposing metallic armour. Then some gubbins about the second Doctor’s recorder (yes, keep up) destroyed the anti-matter universe, the Doctor(s) escaped, and Omega was once again thought dead.

But, surprise! In season 20 serial “Arc of Infinity”, it turns out that Omega had survived and was colluding with a member of the Gallifreyan High Council to biologically bond what was left of him to the Fifth Doctor so that he could regain corporeality. And it worked! For a bit, anyway, allowing Omega in the form of Peter Davison to do some sightseeing in Amsterdam, until some gubbins about the failed bio-bond meant that he turned green and bumpy. The Doctor then used an antimatter converter on him to send him back to his old universe, where, on TV at least, he’s been ever since.

Until now. In “Wish World”, we heard a disembodied voice (that may or may not have been a recording of original but now-departed Omega actor Stephen Thorne) declaring: “Long live Omega! Omega shall be free!”