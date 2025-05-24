Doctor Who Series 15 Episode 7 Review: Wish World
With excellent production values but more ideas than comfortably fit into its runtime, Doctor Who's penultimate episode is a mixed bag. Spoilers!
Warning: contains spoilers for Doctor Who episode “Wish World”.
In the penultimate episode of this season, John Smith and his loving wife Belinda live a picture-perfect life in suburbia with their very real daughter Poppy. Conrad Clark promises beautiful weather and tells light-hearted, very not-portentous stories on the TV, giant bone creatures stride across London, and everything is very normal. But Ruby Sunday is having doubts…
How many ideas are too many?
It’s a question that has nagged while watching this season of Doctor Who. While it’s arguably indecorous to snipe at previous eras of the show, it did sometimes feel like the Chibnall administration struggled to rustle up one killer idea per episode. That’s not been the problem with the second Russell T Davies epoch – quite the opposite, in fact. Granted, complaining about Doctor Who taking big swings is kind of like complaining about water being wet, but I’m not sure you can build a TV show on big swings alone. There are tons of ideas at play, and energy to spare (something the Chibnall era also often lacked), but the connective tissue isn’t always there to tie it all together.
“Wish World” does not deviate from this pattern. There is so much going on in this episode – we have to get to grips with an entirely new alternate reality, and our familiar characters’ new roles within it. We have the two Ranis, another new member of the Pantheon (a “terrifying” mystical baby with the power to grant wishes), Shirley’s ragtag crew of dispossessed freedom fighters, shots at reactionary conservatism, ableism, homophobia and tradwife aesthetics. The Seal of Rassilon is there. And then the climactic revelation that all this is merely a means to an end, as the Rani’s (Ranis’?) true objective becomes clear – to burrow beneath the surface of reality and find Omega, an all-powerful figure from ancient Time Lord history.
It would be overstating it to say that the episode falls apart round about the time that Rani Prime (Archie Panjabi, having great fun chewing the appropriate quantity of scenery) starts monologuing to a confused Doctor about her dastardly scheme, but it’s where the cracks really start to show. It’s not the most elegant exposition that Davies has ever written, even if he does hang a cheeky lampshade on it by having the Rani explicitly refer to it as such, and making it part of her scheme. Steven Moffat tended to excel at these sorts of whirling expository scenes where everything falls into place, whereas here it very much feels like a rushed info dump connecting a bunch of disparate elements that haven’t all been adequately set up.
It’s also here that the structure of ‘lots of ideas carried along with manic energy and high production values’ really creaks. Spending time in the wish world is great fun, with all the joys of mirror universe style stories, seeing everybody forced into perversely inappropriate roles and trying to work out exactly how this world works – or doesn’t work, as the case may be. There are lots of little grace notes, like Colonel Ibrahim’s horrified reaction when the Doctor unthinkingly reassures him that he’s “a beautiful man”, or the fascinating scene between Conrad and Mrs Flood, showing us the strain that keeping the wish alive is having on Conrad, and his uneasy relationship with the creepily chuckling god baby.
But then the Rani starts monologuing, and it’s revealed that all of this – two years of Mrs Flood hints, the Pantheon, Conrad, the vindicators, the destruction of Earth, the wish world – is in service of reaching back into the dim and distant past of Gallifrey and finding an ancient Time Lord. A character who, if memory serves, hasn’t appeared on TV since the 1980s, apart from a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in 2020’s “The Timeless Children”.
It’s impossible to properly judge this reveal until we’ve seen next week’s “The Reality War”, but based on first impressions, it’s hard to feel terribly excited about the return of Omega. For an episode that’s generally so weird and spiky, and full of wonderfully unsettling imagery (like the baby’s mother gently collapsing into a pile of flowers), finding out that it’s all building towards the reveal of a figure who really belongs in the Wilderness Years does feel a tad anticlimactic. More than that, it feels fundamentally backwards-looking, which is a bizarre thing to be saying in a review of an episode that features a giggling god baby who grants wishes. Terrifying god babies that grant wishes are not something we’ve explored much in Doctor Who, whereas ancient Time Lord history really feels like it’s been done to death.
Of course, it could all be a feint. Perhaps the twist will be that it was about the terrifying god baby all along, and Omega will remain in the dustbin of history. But, as with last season’s reveal of Sutekh, it almost feels as though Russell T Davies – who was so careful with how he rationed out classic series characters and references during his first run – is making up for lost time by playing with as much Doctor Who lore as he can get his hands on while he has the budget to visualise it, whether it’s the most dramatically compelling choice or not. And it contributes to the uneasy feeling that, while there are plenty of new ideas being introduced in this era, the inexorable gravity of Doctor Who’s mythos is always going to overpower them, so even something as bananas as a wish-granting god baby ultimately plays second fiddle.
Admittedly, fans do like to see stuff they recognise. I am a fan. I like to see stuff I recognise. But we should not be indulged!
As underwhelming as the Omega reveal is, it doesn’t scupper the episode, which is full of great little moments. Belinda rushing off into the countryside to scream is chilling – Varada Sethu is brilliant throughout, convincingly embodying a different character while still being recognisable, and her gradual horrified realisations are very well played. Ncuti Gatwa is arguably the version of the Doctor who looks the most ill at ease wearing a boring suit and doing normal domestic stuff, so that’s all compellingly off-kilter – even if it would be nice if he woke up from the illusion a bit earlier. Conrad’s sneering and the Rani’s monologuing don’t have quite the same dramatic impact when triumphantly directed at a guy who barely knows who or where he is.
The dynamic between Mrs Flood and Rani Prime is also a lot of fun, and the design of Wish World is brilliant, from the Tim Burton-esque identikit suburbia, the bone creatures and the weird cyber-bondage drone things, down to Connor’s sharp white suit. As ever, in terms of production design and visuals, the show is firing on all cylinders. And while Davies is far from subtle when writing about social issues (did we really need two instances of Ruby being clumsily steered into making ableist microaggressions just so the others could chastise her for them?), the idea of the ignored and dispossessed rising up to save a society that has forsaken them is the kind of radical undercurrent that feels appropriately Doctor Who.
But will they stick the landing? Will the Doctor escape the mother of all cliffhangers? Will we find out what’s going on with Poppy? Will we see more of Rogue? Where is Susan?
And will Conrad get to finish his sandwich?
Reservations aside, I’m excited to find out.
Doctor Who series 15 concludes with “The Reality War” on Saturday May 31 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ around the world.