Doctor Who Theories To Explain the Latest Regeneration Twist

1. It’s a Message

This is not the first time the Doctor has regenerated into a face with a bit of history behind it. When the Eleventh Doctor got his new regeneration cycle (except actually it turns out the Doctor never only had 12 regenerations in the first place, but let’s skip over that for now) he found his new face was remarkably similar to that of Lobus Caecilius, a marble trader who the Doctor once saved from the city of Pompeii.

Eventually, in the story “The Girl Who Died”, we discovered that this familiar face was a message from the Doctor to himself, to remind him that it was always his job to save people.

So maybe the Doctor once again has to leave himself a facial post-it note. But what could it mean? The Tenth Doctor’s era had numerous recurring themes. Perhaps the starkest lesson was the snapback from his “Time Lord Victorious” speech in “The Waters of Mars”, and again, in his final raging speech that he could do so much more if he didn’t have to sacrifice himself to save Wilfred Mott. So perhaps something about humility? Although it’s got to be said, lack of humility was never really Doctor Thirteen’s problem.

Still, there may be some lesson from the Tennant era that the Doctor will be forced to learn anew. (We are still waiting to see what the Doctor’s message to himself was when he made himself look like Maxil.)

2. Degeneration Side Effects

In “The Power of the Doctor”, the Doctor did the one thing that we have been told time and time again that the Doctor can never do – regenerate back into a previous incarnation. Maybe that wasn’t just a poorly thought-out evil plan with a far too convenient reset switch? Maybe the forced regeneration, combined with the forced degeneration, has had unforeseen side effects?

But while this could work, it seems unlikely. Historically there has always been a very clean break from one showrunner to another. The worlds of Bad Wolf, Torchwood and the Powell Estate were all neatly tied up by the time Ten told us he didn’t want to go at the end of “The End of Time (Part Two)”. Moffat was careful to leave no unanswered questions around cracks in time, the first question or even River Song by the time he packed up his action figures and left Who behind. And even if Chibnall has left a pretty hefty pile of unanswered questions regarding the Doctor’s origins, secret incarnations, the fate of Gallifrey and the state of what bits of space and time were left over after the flux, it is fairly safe to assume Davies’s approach will be to assume that all just sort of fixed itself and get on with telling his own story.